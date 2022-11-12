Commentary: Johnny P saw all the colors, and so much more

A week ago, Saturday, my oldest friend texted his father had passed – Mr. Johnny Plummer Johnson. The world lost an artist, my city lost a legend, my Black community lost a leader, I lost a hero and role-model, Mrs. Johnson lost her husband and my boy and his brother lost their dad.

When he texted, I was debating if I’d attend the opening reception for the slave block exhibit that afternoon. Though I’m on the committee, I struggle with crowds these days. I asked him if I could say a few words about his dad at the reception. He agreed, so I asked the organizers if I could take a couple minutes on the program. How could I not stand up for a man who stood up for all of us for so long?

Can’t really tell you what I said that day, I was a mess. The culture would say I was freestyling. How do you convey a lifetime of greatness in a few minutes? The overarching point was Mr. Johnson was a great artist but an even greater man.

I mentioned Mr. Johnson coming to the Burg to teach at Walker-Grant – the Black high school. He retired from James Monroe, but the city schools were still segregated when he arrived, although Brown v. The Board of Education had been years before. Mr. Johnson taught at both schools simultaneously for a bit, and he was not shy about addressing the inequality in “separate but equal.” While his social commentary is not always obvious in his art, he never stopped fighting for our people.

I told of weekends at his home as a little dude, watching him paint 20 or so canvases at once. He placed a single horizontal line across each one. When he saw me watching, he explained that those lines would be the horizons. He already knew that I too was an artist, maybe before I did. My friend would drag me away to play. When we returned an hour later, the canvases would be the most amazing landscapes you could imagine. He’d pack them up, some not completely dry, and leave for the day. He’d come home later without a single piece. I would come to know that he’d sold them all at some event someplace to make a better life for his family. Mr. Johnson would be my instructor for four years of advanced art in high school.

I concluded my remarks on Saturday talking about my Grand, Gladys Todd. Mr. Johnson lived near her when he came to town. She was like another mother to him. He called her “Mom Todd” and much of the community would follow suit. Our families have been linked all my life. I am told the Johnsons were at my birthday party when I turned a year old.

I would go to my Grand often in the late ‘90s. I was in a dark, dark place, suicidal. My grand would tell me I didn’t have to be famous to be great. She would tell me that I could and would touch people just by being me. Then she would end with the highest compliment. She’d tell me I could be like Johnny P.

After my tribute to Mr. Johnson, there were congratulations and commiserations. A lady told me she had worked with Johnny P. I nodded and tried to smile through my tears. She went on to say that he didn’t see color. I tried to nod again as she repeated the words. I knew she meant that as a compliment and I tried to receive it that way.

Had I been in a better state I would have reminded her that Mr. Johnson was an artist and he saw every color. I would have also told her that he was a Black man, and he never had the luxury of being color-blind in this country. Equality does not mean to treat everyone the same or even how you would want to be treated. True equality is to see everything that comprises each person — color, gender, identity, etc. — and make them feel loved and valued for it the way Johnny P. Johnson did.