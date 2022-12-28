Commentary: Learning why, not what, someone is

New Year’s Day for me has typically been about sloth, requiring no more thought than choosing which football games to watch, no more work than making a pot of gumbo, and no more movement than walking from my living room to the kitchen for more gumbo and a cold beer.

As Jan. 1 approaches, however, I’ve found myself reflecting more deeply on the events of the past year, thanks in part to my new job, and to a burgeoning friendship with Shaun Kenney.

When I started as opinion editor on Jan. 3, I received a lot of advice, most of it some version of this argument: “Don’t get discouraged if everyone’s mad at you. It means you’re doing your job.”

By that the measure, I’ve had a pretty good year. Upsetting most everyone proved easy — that happened almost from Day One. It’s the unavoidable consequence of writing about topics on which communities are deeply divided.

But making people angry was never my measure of success. Rather, I wanted to build healthier discussions, something I noted in my first column on Jan. 8. As the year wore on and the animosity showed no signs of waning, I began to question if I could reach my goal.

And then I met Kenney.

Introduced by a mutual friend, he and I have developed what some might consider an unlikely friendship.

Kenney, after all, is a devout Catholic, former chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, and — so far as I’m aware — a lifelong conservative. I’m of the spiritual-but-not-religious variety, a moderately progressive person who never caught Potomac Fever, and very much a child of the 1960s and ‘70s who loves the Grateful Dead because the group’s music crosses political lines.

If a pollster were to ask the two of us how we feel about any range of hot-button political issues and submit a report, the results would undoubtedly feed the narrative of a divided America.

Such is the tyranny of polling. It’s good at measuring where people stand on a superficial level, but lousy at predicting how people will interact. Unless, that is, we allow the polling to drive our personal interactions.

A year in the opinion editor’s chair has convinced me this is precisely what is happening to too many of us. Because politics is so infused into our discussions, it’s an easy starting point for conversation with the people we meet. A few quick questions, and we can pinpoint people on the political spectrum, then accept or dismiss them based on very limited interaction.

It’s certainly efficient, but it’s hindering our progress and raising our collective anger.

Kenney and I were aware of each other politically before meeting — that’s inevitable when two prolific, public writers encounter one another. Our opinions are out there for all to see. We began to bond, however, not over politics and work, but over the arts.

Our time together was focused as much on the poetry of Fred Chappell and David Middleton, as on the ins and outs of school reform or abortion policies. And those richer discussions, more than any political conversation on its own ever could, helped us to appreciate why we take the positions we do.

Knowing why someone thinks as they do changes conversational dynamics significantly. Rather than try to swing each other to our respective positions, we focus instead on solving problems in a way that respects the humanity of the person across the table.

It’s not a panacea. Discussions hit roadblocks. And there are times when the only conclusion two parties can reach is to agree to disagree. But those difficult times are easier to navigate when both parties are working from the position of trying to respect, not convert, one another.

That’s my resolution for the New Year: Instead of focusing on viewpoints, I will try to better understand people’s experiences that have led to those viewpoints.

Here’s hoping you’ll join me.