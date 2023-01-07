Commentary: Let's create Chesapeake National Recreational Area

The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure. And now we have an opportunity to connect the history and culture of the region and preserve it for future generations. Recently published draft legislation to establish a Chesapeake National Recreational Area, a proposed new unit in the National Park System, is now open for public comment through Feb. 12.

Over the centuries, the abundance and beauty of the Chesapeake Bay has beckoned people to settle in this region and chart our American story. The diversity of the ecosystems with its tributaries, wetlands and forests offers nourishment to the body and soul.

Indigenous peoples inhabited the land and waterways long before contact with English settlers at Jamestown and St. Mary’s City. Their traditions and culture, kept alive today by tribal descendants, reflect a deep respect for the native fauna and flora.

As English and European settlements spread, the contrast between our nation’s aspirations for freedom and struggles for equality played out on this landscape. The first representative government met in the Jamestown church in 1619. That same year, the first enslaved Africans disembarked at Point Comfort, later to become known as Fort Monroe. Almost two and a half centuries later, that same fort became a refuge for individuals seeking freedom from enslavement. Further north, Harriet Tubman used the marshes and trails of the Chesapeake to help others find freedom on the Underground Railroad.

Consequential military and maritime campaigns unfolded here, including the Washington–Rochambeau route that paved the way to victory at Yorktown during the American Revolution and the naval engagement of the Monitor and Merrimac during the Civil War. All the while, generations of watermen have made, and still make, their livelihoods from abundant catches in the Bay and its rivers.

The Chesapeake is home to an American story of who we are and who we want to be, and the Chesapeake National Recreational Area would designate a collection of new and existing parks and public lands along the Bay to commemorate and share our unique story. Places across Virginia and Maryland, including state and local parks and wildlife refuges, could become a part of this new system.

CNRA is a big idea whose time has come. Preservation Virginia is joining a growing coalition of preservation, conservation, recreational and environmental organizations in Virginia and Maryland to support this effort.

The umbrella of CNRA will raise awareness to connect the historical, cultural, recreational and environmental sites in new and innovative ways. Through collaboration and cooperation, more people will be motivated to learn this history and the places where it happened.

As part of the CNRA, sites could benefit from federal funds to elevate visitor experiences, improve public access and protect natural and historic resources. In turn, the designation will help to create sustainable jobs, increase private investment in the region and attract more people to participate in protecting the Bay.

Want to learn more? Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes recently released draft legislation that would designate a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area as part of the National Park System. Visit vanhollen.senate.gov/cnra and add your voice to protect the Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure.