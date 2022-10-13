Commentary: Lynn brought feminism to country music

I’m about as old-fashioned as I can be

and I hope you’re likin’ what you see

Cause if you’re lookin’ at me you’re lookin’ at country

Those lyrics are from Loretta Lynn’s 1971 hit “You’re Lookin’ at Country” and reveal the authentic appeal of one of country music’s greatest artists.

Part of Lynn’s groundbreaking career was that she wrote many of her best-known songs, including the one that gave the title to her autobiography and hit movie, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Through those songs, she explored the hard life from which she came—she was raised in rural Kentucky, and married at age 15.

Lynn was an unlikely person to become a musical icon, but her husband, Oliver “Dolittle” Lynn, liked her singing voice and pushed her to perform and then record. Shortly after they married the couple moved to Custer, Washington. Far from Nashville, the center of country music in the late 1950s, Lynn began recording on a small, local label and had a minor hit with the self-penned song, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.”

Her raw but melodic voice and direct lyrics got the attention of country music fans, and it wasn’t long before she landed a spot performing on the Grand Ole Opry and signed a contract with Decca records in Nashville.

In an era of the Nashville sound, a smooth adult-contemporary approach to country that toned down some of the raw roots of the genre, Lynn managed to keep her down-home approach while being produced by the architect of modern country, Owen Bradley.

Unlike her mentor and friend Patsy Cline, Lynn never went for the sophisticated “countrypolitan” sound on her records. While the backing on her records reflected trends in country music production through the years, Lynn’s Kentucky accent and natural phrasing never changed, and was a big part of her appeal.

As a songwriter, Lynn spoke to the concerns of women in an uncompromising and frank way. She addressed common themes in country music, such as cheating and heartbreak. But she addressed alcohol abuse, women’s expected roles as mothers, divorce, and birth control. That last topic, explored in her 1975 hit “The Pill,” got Lynn banned from country radio.

That censorship revealed the misogyny of radio programmers at that time, who were fine with playing songs about men doing all kinds of immoral acts but wouldn’t let Lynn’s song get airplay.

Lynn acknowledged that her songs were specific to a woman’s viewpoint. In a 2016 interview with AP, she said: “It was what I wanted to hear, and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too. I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.”

Lynn’s autobiography, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was published in 1976 and made into a movie starring Sissy Spacek in 1980. Spacek won an Academy Award that year for her portrayal of Lynn, and even sang Lynn’s songs herself in the movie.

The two became close friends and even performed together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The film helped broaden Lynn’s appeal beyond country music.

Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, and the outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow artists and fans came quickly.

Lynn opened the door for many outspoken women to tell their truth in a genre that continues to be very male-dominated.

In a recent social media post, Reba McEntire compared Lynn to her own mother.

Both were “Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” wrote McEntire. “Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!”

There are many qualities that made Lynn an exceptional songwriter and performer. She had great intonation and phrasing. Her strong voice was instantly recognizable. Her lyrics addressed common problems faced by women. But the thing that endeared her to nearly everyone who heard her records or saw her perform live was the instant familiarity and intimacy she projected. It was like you were catching up with an old friend.

There will never be another Loretta Lynn.