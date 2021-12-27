COMMENTARY: Manchin stood with his people in killing Biden's bill

WEST VIRGINIA Sen. Joe Manchin is a political hero today not just because he’s standing in the way of his party’s reckless and overreaching spending bill, although that certainly is an admirable service to the country, but also because he stood up for the people of his state.

Manchin has been badgered, battered and belittled for months by colleagues and President Joe Biden for not joining every other Democrat in rubber-stamping the nearly $5 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Then he went back home to West Virginia. And he listened to his constituents. They told him they didn’t trust Biden and wanted no part of his socialist ambitions or the massive deficits and Big Government expansion that would come with this bill.

Manchin recently declared himself a “no” vote on Build Back Better, citing the concerns of his citizens as well as his own long-standing worries about its huge cost and inflationary impact.

His opposition dooms the bill, at least in its current form, since all 50 Republican senators are opposed in the deadlocked chamber.

And now the wrath of the left is raining down on the senator.