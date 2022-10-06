Commentary: Mid-term election may again defy projections

All big political forecasting firms use statistical models to predict elections. Over the years, I’ve developed my own model for predicting midterm elections for the House of Representatives.

My model is a mix of multiple regression (seeing which variables appear to correlate with certain outcomes), the impact of topical political trends, and some common sense. I have used this approach before, and in 2018 it proved surprisingly accurate.

The multiple regression model I use is simple. I mine data from midterm elections as far back as 1950 to find the factors that have the most correlation to the number of seats won or lost.

There are two factors that repeatedly prove important. First, and this is always telling, there is the popularity of the president. A wildly popular president can have coattails. An unpopular one can hurt his party’s chances. We saw this effect clearly in the 2018 midterms when Democrats took back the house during the historically unpopular Trump administration.

Second there is the “misery index.” This is the inflation rate plus the unemployment rate. Combine presidential popularity with the inflation and unemployment rates, and you have a basis for making some predictions.

In the election that will be held in a few weeks, both factors are working against the Democrats. Unemployment is low, but combined with inflation, the economic misery index is at a 15-year high. As for President Joe Biden’s popularity, almost every poll has him well below 50%. My model suggests Democrats will lose 34 to 40 seats in the House.

However, other factors can come into play that affect my model’s projection.

In 2002, for example, the GOP did exceptionally well in what some referred to as the “national security” midterm election, and in 1998, in a backlash against the Clinton impeachment trial, the Democrats had a surprisingly good midterm election. So, conventional wisdom doesn’t always apply.

Could something similar happen this year? This election has several issues that are not good for Republicans. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortion illegal in much of the United States, is going to have an impact. A large majority of women voters, even conservative women voters, didn’t like the decision and may hold their noses and vote for a Democrat in protest.

There is also another related factor. This decision has motivated Democratic voters, mostly women, to be more likely to vote. And to volunteer. Usually, the problem for the party in the White House is that the opposition party is more motivated to go to the polls. Thanks to overturning Roe v. Wade, that may not be the case this year.

It’s nearly impossible to argue that the Democrats will hold the House. There are too many swing seats leaning toward the Republicans for that to happen.

But, the Roe v. Wade decision, and the president’s recent legislative accomplishments, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, might mitigate the normal trend against the party in the White House.

And of course, always in the background, there is Donald Trump. He is a former president, but his lightning rod presence on the political scene still motivates Democratic voters who might otherwise stay home.

Some have projected that these factors, plus a lot of money going to Democrats, might limit the party’s losses in the midterms. Make no mistake, however, the Democrats are sure to lose seats.

For some, a 20-seat drop, far better than the larger scale losses models like mine predict—and I am kind of in the mainstream for this election—would be seen as a good result for the Democrats.

Just like my Little League baseball team back in the 1970s, “We didn’t lose as badly as everyone expected.” And in the world of politics, that’s a spin on the outcome that might leave the Democrats feeling good on election night.