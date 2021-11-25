COMMENTARY: Middle East turmoil is why American oil production matters

Iran likes to think that Assad the sort-of Shia is their buddy, and he defers to Iran to a degree because they used to give him much-needed arms and Kamikaze fighters to keep the rowdy Sunnis at bay. However, Iran has been cash poor for some time, and Russia, Assad’s real protector, is no friend of Iran’s. The kamikaze Shia Iranian-sponsored fighters also got tired of being used for target practice by everyone in the neighborhood.

Israel is no friend of Iran’s either. Iran conveniently provides Israel with free bombing practice by trying to arm their principal Syrian client, Shia Hezbollah, which operates in Syrian and Lebanon. Russia is OK with Israeli missile and air attacks in Syria so long as Israel gives enough warning so Russia can get their assets out of the way so they don’t get smoked.

Also, Russia does not want the world to know that Israel flits in and out of Russian air defense zones with impunity. Russia wants the world to fear, respect and buy its anti-air missiles which have proved useless against Israeli attacks.

My predictions: The real war is between Russia and Turkey, and it will flare up eventually. Syria will quietly cooperate with Israel so long as Assad can keep his shaky throne occupied. Lebanon is already disintegrating into civil war. Iran will do all possible to keep the entire region destabilized.