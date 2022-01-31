Commentary: Mother Teresa's revolution of tenderness

IN A TELEGRAM sent to a 2016 symposium organized by AsiaNews on the theme “Mother Teresa, Mercy for Asia and for the World,” on the eve on Mother Teresa’s canonization (Sept. 5, 2016), Pope Francis invokes Mother Teresa as an example of apostolic zeal, explaining that by following Mother Teresa’s example, her followers can implement the Revolution of Tenderness that was started by “Jesus Christ with his special love to the little ones.” Francis has made the Revolution of Tenderness a central theme of his pontificate. What exactly is the Revolution of Tenderness, and why does the pontiff connect it to Mother Teresa?
In a TED conference in Vancouver, Pope Francis explains the Revolution of Tenderness and why humankind is in dire need of this kind of revolution:
“Tenderness means to use our eyes to see the other, our ears to hear the other, to listen to the children, the poor, those who are afraid of the future. To listen also to the silent cry of our common home, of our sick and polluted earth. Tenderness means to use our hands and our heart to comfort the other, to take care of those in need.”
Tenderness is learned by imitation. For Mother Teresa, tenderness started at a young age. Young Gonxhe—her Albanian name before she became Mother Teresa—was surrounded by much affection from her family members, especially from her mother.
Mother’s family was not the perfect family; it was an ordinary family with its flaws and imperfections. But the ordinary faith, tenderness, and affection Mother received from her family turned out to be transformative and extraordinary in the impact it would have on the future saint and the tenderness she would offer gratuitously to all whom she would help.
Tenderness is practiced by identification with the other’s suffering and action to alleviate it, and humility is the virtue that makes one go down to the same level of the person one is helping—to have a listening heart, ears which ought to hear (Matthew 11:15) and hands ready to help. During all her life and mission, Mother Teresa identified with all categories of peripherals and peripheries, with those society wanted to discard. She lived and was one with them. She was radical in her love of those she was helping, sharing in their darkness.
Theologically, through her intimate experience of darkness and suffering, she was participating in Christ’s redemptive mission on earth. Greater identification with Jesus, the poor, and the people she served: this was the outcome of Mother Teresa’s unusually long dark night of the soul. Her tender service makes sense when understood in the context of darkness—going to the level of “darkness” and poverty of the people she served; she lightened people’s burdens by making them her own.
But what kept Mother smiling or enabled her to tenderly hold an orphan, attend to a leper, or care for an abandoned elderly person? “The greater the pain and darker the darkness, the sweeter will be my smile at God. Pray for me that I may love Jesus,” she wrote in a letter to Father Neuner, her spiritual director. So was the smile of Mother Teresa, which impacted whoever was in her company, but especially the poor. It was a smile that never faded away. Her dark night of the soul transformed mystically into a radiant smile because of her joy in serving, and this transformative power of a smile is indeed the theology or the mysticism of smiling in Christian tradition.
Mother Teresa’s tender identification with those she served was so profound that it continues in eternity. She is recorded as having said, “If I ever become a saint—I will surely be one of darkness. I will continually be absent from Heaven—to light the light of those in darkness on earth.” Mother Teresa is a canonized saint, and is probably, as she desired, a saint of darkness, tenderly identifying with all the suffering she tried to elevate.
Mother’s Revolution of Tenderness was radical, active, and transformative. She was indeed a revolutionary.
Seton Hall University professor Ines Murzaku will discuss Mother Teresa as part of the 19th season of the William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington. The lecture will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, and can be accessed through the program webpage at umw.edu/greatlives.