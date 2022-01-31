Commentary: Mother Teresa's revolution of tenderness

But what kept Mother smiling or enabled her to tenderly hold an orphan, attend to a leper, or care for an abandoned elderly person? “The greater the pain and darker the darkness, the sweeter will be my smile at God. Pray for me that I may love Jesus,” she wrote in a letter to Father Neuner, her spiritual director. So was the smile of Mother Teresa, which impacted whoever was in her company, but especially the poor. It was a smile that never faded away. Her dark night of the soul transformed mystically into a radiant smile because of her joy in serving, and this transformative power of a smile is indeed the theology or the mysticism of smiling in Christian tradition.

Mother Teresa’s tender identification with those she served was so profound that it continues in eternity. She is recorded as having said, “If I ever become a saint—I will surely be one of darkness. I will continually be absent from Heaven—to light the light of those in darkness on earth.” Mother Teresa is a canonized saint, and is probably, as she desired, a saint of darkness, tenderly identifying with all the suffering she tried to elevate.

Mother’s Revolution of Tenderness was radical, active, and transformative. She was indeed a revolutionary.

Seton Hall University professor Ines Murzaku will discuss Mother Teresa as part of the 19th season of the William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington. The lecture will be live-streamed at 7: 30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, and can be accessed through the program webpage at umw.edu/greatlives.