Commentary: My party is poor people

I grew up in a small city at a time when small cities and towns in America still built things. For the better part of a century, General Electric operated a 300-acre transformer plant in the heart of my hometown of Pittsfield which is situated on the banks of the Housatonic River in Berkshire County, Massachusetts. For more than 13,000 people who worked there at its height, out of a total population of 50,000, the mammoth factory was a source of personal pride and a seemingly enduring symbol of America’s industrial strength during the post-War era.

But, like many small cities and towns, that slowly started to change. The transformers division shut down completely around when I was born and many of the good-paying, union jobs all but disappeared when I was in grade school. The mammoth factory still sits there as a reminder of what once was and, for many of the long-displaced workers, what they once had. My friends’ parents would speak of General Electric in a forlorn, wistful way, almost as if the company itself was a former lover. The community carried an enduring sense of loss.

Elected officials tried to save the faltering local economy, but their efforts were largely centered around transforming a manufacturing hub into a tourism-based economy and then, more recently, a technology-based one. But many of the former factory workers could not adjust. Trading a good-paying, union job with benefits for part-time work in a retail store or restaurant simply did not pay the bills, and many were too old to go back to school to learn a new skill. My father, for example, went from building trains to fixing cars and, ultimately, to taking odd jobs.

It was in that climate of loss and hopelessness that the opioid epidemic started to take hold. For my family, it was a back injury that my father suffered falling from a ladder one day on the job that led to that first prescription for oxycontin and, some years later, his first pack of heroin.

If this story sounds familiar, it is because it is taking place all across America and it is leading to what economists Angus Deaton and Anne Case call “deaths of despair.” Life expectancies in small cities, towns, and in rural America are falling because of suicide, drug overdose, and alcoholism claiming hundreds of thousands of American lives each year — and rising. For these people, the American dream is on the decline. The non-college educated are — quite literally — dying in pain and despair.

It is against this backdrop that I first got involved in politics. I saw friends and family members, like my dad, crying out for help and, for the most part, politicians on both sides of the aisle did not seem to care. Some of my Democratic friends sneered at “rednecks” and “country bumpkins” they felt were voting against their own interests. Meanwhile, my Republican friends lectured me about personal responsibility as if these working families had any control over larger economic forces. Both sides preached how good free trade was for American consumers.

The rise of the Tea Party and Donald Trump did not surprise me. If anything, they seemed inevitable. Many working families no longer felt that either party represented their interests and, instead, found a home with the carnival barkers and right-wing conspiracy theorists seeking to burn it all down. Some of my close relatives are strong supporters of the former president and one of them was even present during the insurrection on Jan. 6. I disagree with them fundamentally — but I understand them.

Over the course of my political life, I have strived to be a voice for the working class. That has put me at odds with many Republicans but also some Democrats. I was quick to criticize a prominent Virginia Democrat for making a joke about buying clothing from JCPenney, a store where my mom bought my “nice” clothes. I also bristled when Democrats attacked Yesli Vega for her prior bankruptcy. She was a young mother during the Great Recession when she filed for bankruptcy. Like many during that time, she deserves some grace.

I suppose that is why when folks ask me what political party I belong to, I am more apt to say “poor people” or “working class” because I do not quite feel at home in either party — at least not completely. I suspect many Americans feel that way. I would encourage my fellow politicians to listen to them.