COMMENTARY: New Virginia voting maps could give Hispanics, independents more clout

But demographics from census data used by Supreme Court officials can’t accurately affect issues important to voters such as rising consumer and fuel costs or liberal party apathy.

Examining the election-day Republican sweep by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares along with the GOP retaking control of the Virginia House of Delegates shows minorities and targeted independent votes played a significant role. Politicos foolishly would ignore the brilliant political roadmap to future victory.

Stafford’s Henry Thomassen’s recent letter to the editor in The Free Lance–Star, perhaps struck a nerve in asking about the message voters were sending with the independent win of Supervisor Monica Gary. Examining Stafford County’s new look coming in January, Thomassen asks whether the time has come for more independent candidates.

With the retirement and defeat of several conservative board members, Stafford will boast three independent voting supervisors.

As an independent voting operative for the conservative ticket, I can totally attest to the genuine enthusiasm of voters disenchanted with the two-party system who gravitated to Youngkin’s independent-outreach message.

Discussions are even being held with officials for an independent voter forum with Youngkin possibly in Stafford after the Jan. 15 inauguration. With new voting lines being drawn, hopefully old and newly elected officials will reexamine party platforms to embrace independent and minority voters like never before.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who was Co-Chairman of the Latinos for Younkin Coalition.