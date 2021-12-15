COMMENTARY: New Virginia voting maps could give Hispanics, independents more clout

HOLIDAY GIFTS, including some political lumps of coal, await elected officials after the Virginia Supreme Court announced its proposed district voting lines.
This thanks to Bernard Grofman, nominated by Democrats, and Sean Trende, nominated by Republicans, who were selected by the state Supreme Court to be “special masters” and draw new district maps for Congress and the General Assembly after the initial bipartisan redistricting committee failed to reach consensus.
The major question is when the lines will actually take effect and how they impact incumbents and potential challengers.
The recently released maps creates a new 7th Congressional District, including Prince William and Stafford counties, that emboldens Hispanic voters. The configured 183,594 Latinos in the region would make this the largest Virginia Hispanic district.
For state Sen. Bryce Reeves, the news provides an opportunity for a congressional run in a favorable district. Reeves, an Army veteran, wasted no time announcing his plan to run in the newly suggested 10th District.
But 7th District Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger now finds herself living in the 1st Congressional District, pitted against the popular eight-term Republican Congressman Rob Wittman. Perhaps not the holiday cheer she sought.
Another potential congressional candidate, Del. John McGuire of the 56th House District, indicates he’s keeping his political powder dry awaiting final disposition by the Supreme Court as he continues to fund raise. The Navy veteran boasted raising $60,000 In a recent 24-hour period.
In the proposed legislative redistricting, many Stafford County voters would be drawn out of the present 28th House of Delegates District just won by Del.-elect Tara Durant.
The state Senate’s 28th District, which now includes Stafford, King George and much of the Northern Neck, could be split into three different districts under the new plan. It is now represented by Republican Sen. Richard Stuart, whose family has lived in the Northern Neck since the 1600s. Blatant gerrymandering?
Former Gov. George Allen, himself gerrymandered as a congressman, stated that, “After all Congressional and state legislative districts are finally set, there can be surprising new developments, where I predict the unpredictable.”
Scott Mayausky, Stafford’s respected commissioner of the revenue and also a Youngkin transition adviser, noted that the maps released last week are a first draft, with public comments scheduled for this week. “It is my understanding the Supreme Court has no date certain for implementation,” Mayausky added.
But demographics from census data used by Supreme Court officials can’t accurately affect issues important to voters such as rising consumer and fuel costs or liberal party apathy.
Examining the election-day Republican sweep by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares along with the GOP retaking control of the Virginia House of Delegates shows minorities and targeted independent votes played a significant role. Politicos foolishly would ignore the brilliant political roadmap to future victory.
Stafford’s Henry Thomassen’s recent letter to the editor in The Free Lance–Star, perhaps struck a nerve in asking about the message voters were sending with the independent win of Supervisor Monica Gary. Examining Stafford County’s new look coming in January, Thomassen asks whether the time has come for more independent candidates.
With the retirement and defeat of several conservative board members, Stafford will boast three independent voting supervisors.
As an independent voting operative for the conservative ticket, I can totally attest to the genuine enthusiasm of voters disenchanted with the two-party system who gravitated to Youngkin’s independent-outreach message.
Discussions are even being held with officials for an independent voter forum with Youngkin possibly in Stafford after the Jan. 15 inauguration. With new voting lines being drawn, hopefully old and newly elected officials will reexamine party platforms to embrace independent and minority voters like never before.
Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who was Co-Chairman of the Latinos for Younkin Coalition.