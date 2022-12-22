Commentary: New Year's Eve and freedom's watch

The Emancipation Proclamation instilled immense hope in the hearts of the enslaved.

This short document, made public following the Battle of Antietam in September 1862, read in part: “That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”

It freed the enslaved only in states where Lincoln had no control – most of the confederacy including Virginia – and left enslaved people in states that remained part of the Union, including Maryland. While its immediate effect was limited, its symbolic impact was significant.

One key piece of the Proclamation caught the attention of African Americans – a date: Jan. 1, 1863.

One hundred days after the preliminary announcement was released, the Emancipation Proclamation would take effect. On Dec. 31, 1862, African Americans gathered, some in public and some in secret, to await the dawn of freedom.

Across the country (where able) Black people arranged “Watch Night” services at local churches and in private homes, where they could come together in worship, prayer, and community in anticipation of freedom’s arrival.

Formerly enslaved people, as well as those born free, celebrated in solidarity with those who remained under the control of the Confederate States. And when the clock struck midnight, according to activist Charyn D. Sutton, “there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as people fell to their knees and thanked God.”

Not much is known about how people enslaved in the Confederate States marked the occasion, given that they continued to be subject to surveillance by their enslavers, but there is evidence that they knew emancipation was on its way. Booker T. Washington, in his autobiography “Up From Slavery,” writes of the day Union soldiers arrived in southeast Virginia where he and his family members were enslaved: “It was a momentous and eventful day to all upon our plantation. We had been expecting it. Freedom was in the air and had been for months.”

We’ve not recovered information about Watch Night celebrations in Fredericksburg, but we know of a local connection.

As Norman Schools writes in “Virginia Shade,” Falmouth native Moncure Conway attended one of the best-documented Watch Night services in Boston, Massachusetts.

Conway, from a prominent slaveholding family, grew up to be a vocal anti-slavery advocate, clashing with members of his family and the Falmouth-Fredericksburg community. After participating in efforts to assist African American people fleeing enslavement, Conway experienced increasing hostility from neighbors and former friends, and ended up settling in the North with his wife, Ellen Davis Dana.

On New Year’s Eve, 1862, he joined a gathering of African Americans at the First African Baptist Church of Boston, which also included famous abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison and his sister, Fanny Garrison. Conway later recorded his impressions of the evening in his “Autobiography,” sharing the words of the African American minister who delivered the sermon: “Brethren and sisters, the President of the United States has promised that, if the Confederates do not lay down their arms, he will free all their slaves tomorrow. They have not laid down their arms. Tomorrow will be the day of liberty to the oppressed.”

Conway reported profound excitement amongst the congregants, who responded to the minister’s words with “increasing fervor and amid shouts of rapture.” The culmination of the evening, as the clock struck midnight, was a spirited chorus of the Methodist hymn, “Year of Jubilee.”

Watch Night services became traditional in African American services. Gatherings usually begin in the hours leading up to midnight, with some participants attending services before continuing their celebrations. This year, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will host a free, virtual Watch Night concert on Saturday, December 31st from 7:30-9 p.m.

Watch Night signifies an immensely important moment in the history of freedom and progress in this country. As we all gather together to welcome the arrival of 2023, may we spare a moment to think about those for whom New Years was not just a fun occasion to celebrate amongst friends and family, but the start of a new era of possibility.