Commentary: Observe the pinch of inflation at our kitchen table

Just as I was digesting my new reality, I read about an unusual trend in 2022. It’s called “scrap cooking,” and the goal is zero waste. This means that almost everything gets used in the menu, from the stem of broccoli to orange peels. What can you do with orange peels? Make them a “candied” dessert. And broccoli stems? Shave them and then add to your pasta.

Scrap chefs and scrap cooking segments now appear on today’s cooking shows. The topic even made a recent dinner conversation with my hip niece, who stays very current and shared what she has learned. I suspect that scrap cooking is another example of necessity being the mother of invention. Our budgets are pinched as we try to make do, and so we call upon a new level of creativity in our cooking.

It turns out food is the third-largest expenditure in American homes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that housing represents 35 percent of the average American’s budget, transportation 16 percent, and food 12 percent. Food adjustments offer the potential for quick budgetary relief when compared to changing your residence or flipping your car. With food, we can go from steak to pasta at a moment’s notice. Neither the shortage of semiconductors nor needing to engage a realtor will slow us down.