Commentary: On loss, love, and the meaning of giving

Over a career that has led me to write everything from e-newsletters and news stories to academic papers and books, it is the challenge of penning a regular column that I find most enjoyable.

Writing every day requires one to stay on top of a wide range of subject material, constantly cultivate a base of experts to interview, and be on the lookout for patterns in events that may suggest a new way of understanding a particular issue.

Sometimes, events in your personal life open up connections you had previously missed. That happened this week.

Giving Tuesday was Nov. 29, a day dedicated to encouraging people to support their favorite nonprofits. That this day occurs shortly after Thanksgiving and before December is no accident. According to Nonprofits Source, charities receive about 30% of their gifts in December.

I had scheduled that topic for Tuesday’s edition, and was going to spend Monday writing about Giving Tuesday. And then, within a span of about 18 hours, our family endured three losses. One we knew was coming. We took our daughter — our youngest child — to the airport early Monday to begin her life in Colorado. I had been dreading her leaving for months. And true to expectations, saying goodbye proved as hard as I feared.

The other two involved sudden deaths that we weren’t expecting — one Sunday night, and one about two hours after we said goodbye to our daughter at Dulles Airport.

Giving, unsurprisingly, dropped off my radar on Monday. Mourning our losses became the top priority.

Tuesday evening, I picked up a copy of one of Seneca’s better-known works, “De Beneficiis.” Loosely translated, it means “On Giving.” It didn’t take long after reading the title for me to realize I had completely forgotten about Giving Tuesday 2022. Though embarrassed that I had missed the opportunity to write about it, I decided to follow my first impulse and read Seneca’s work.

“What then are gifts and good deeds?” Seneca writes. “They’re generous acts, done in an eager and voluntary spirit, that bring joy, and also reap joy, from the act of giving. It doesn’t matter what’s done or given, but the attitude, since the gift is not the thing done or given, but lies in the heart of the one who does or gives.”

That passage had me thinking anew about my daughter. Although it was difficult, sending her on her way was a gift — freedom. A gift that signals to her that we trust her to make smart decisions in a complicated world.

Of course it hurt. She has been at the center of our lives for 19 years. But thinking about letting go as a gift began to help me appreciate the joy in letting her go. We were fortunate to help raise a bright, strong, capable young woman through the turbulent years of childhood and young adulthood. Our hurt was a reflection of our love for her.

The joy of seeing her eagerly embracing her new life is far greater than our short-term sense of loss. We can only imagine the incalculable joys to come as she lives her life.

As for the deaths we also experienced, I began to realize that those losses were so profound because of how much the departed gave of themselves in this life. Indeed, giving defined their lives.

For Seneca, according to James Romm who translated and wrote the introduction to my copy of “De Beneficiis,” giving itself is a direct reflection of the gods, which for Seneca were more a force than a deity.

“The world [the gods] have provided is beautiful and filled with nurture,” writes Romm. “They never withhold their generosity and never expect a return. In their benevolence, they have instilled in us an impulse to give — ‘the goodness of our hearts’ — that knits together the very fabric of civilization.”

On a day of great loss, a Stoic philosopher dead almost 2,000 years, reminded me of the importance of giving. It is more than an act, it is what defines our humanity.

As such, it’s never too late, or a bad time, to give.