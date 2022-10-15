Commentary: Our destiny rests in transportation planning

Fredericksburg’s physical growth provides a graphic illustration of how infrastructure determined its economic development. Founded in 1728, Fredericksburg initially grew by annexing the land that encompassed its expanding street grid. Turnpikes, stage roads, and railroad tracks passed through the urban blocks to serve the existing community.

When the automobile came along, new highways were established away from the town but still oriented to the river. Its annexation patterns subsequently changed. In the 1920s, for instance, U.S. 1 hit Fredericksburg across a new bridge from Falmouth, coursed through town and continued south on Lafayette Boulevard. In 1940, the first annexation since before the Civil War extended the city boundary to the Falmouth bridge and included other connections to the new highway.

At the time, road engineers limited their attention to moving traffic rather than acknowledging the economic and social impacts of their work. Such willful ignorance prevailed well into the twentieth century and made clear that transportation was too important to be left to engineers. The Virginia Department of Transportation has become exceptionally skilled in the broader aspects of infrastructure, but that was not the case when it was called the Highway Department.

Annexations in 1951 and 1955 continued to respond to the U.S. 1 Bypass, but the Interstate Highway System, initiated in the 1950s, challenged Fredericksburg’s economic survival yet again. The Route 1 Bypass had drawn substantial economic activity out of downtown. The Spotsylvania Mall at the Interstate 95/State Route 3 interchange compounded that trend.

Annexation has ensured the survival of Virginia’s independent cities but takes land from other jurisdictions. An intense dialogue between Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg eventually ended up with Council member Gordon W. Shelton and Spotsylvania Supervisor Hugh Cosner hashing out a final agreement in a local Burger King. Yes, that really happened, and all parties approved the deal in 1984. Spotsylvania kept the all-important mall, but Fredericksburg gained the other three quadrants of the I-95/Route 3 interchange, with their tremendous economic promise.

Bypasses are not inherently bad. East-west travel on State Route 3, for instance, used to funnel traffic through downtown Fredericksburg, to and from the Chatham Bridge. A far-sighted City Council was determined to divert 18-wheelers around its historic core and initiated an east-west connector that is now called the Blue and Gray Parkway. The City needed to bank what was then an annual allocation of road funds, so a project of that magnitude had to be phased in over several years. Those were the days when its capital improvement program looked ahead more than a few years (avoiding emergency school construction projects, among other things).

Completion of an east-west connector immediately diminished highway traffic in the historic downtown. The diverted traffic, however, made the Washington’s Ferry Farm, in Stafford County, attractive for commercial development. When Walmart planned a new store on that historic site, the community exploded with concern. Local and national preservationists eventually convinced the commercial giant to build its new store farther east, but that fight took place because a simple road exerted a relentless dynamic.

As the region has developed, talk of a western bypass highway comes up frequently. A potential beltway around Fredericksburg has loomed large for congestion relief, but City Council realizes that another major intersection west of Fredericksburg would once again draw economic activity away from the city and well beyond any potential for annexation. In the 1990s, there were five options put forward for a western bypass, most of which had fatal environmental flaws. The current I-95 project between Routes 3 and 17 reflects identified improvements found acceptable to all regional jurisdictions.

Transportation arteries are critical to economic development, but so is access. To illustrate the point, City Council rezoned Celebrate Virginia to favor commercial activity over residential development. That idea only made sense, though, with a new interchange between Route 3 and the Rappahannock River. Neither the developer nor the elected officials, however, were willing to engage in the heavy lifting that had characterized the east-west connector project and the annexation of three interchange quadrants in 1984. Absent an interchange, commercial development in Celebrate VA faltered and the residential development that Fredericksburg thought it could avoid has occurred anyway.

Zoning expresses desire. Infrastructure dictates destiny.