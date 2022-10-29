Commentary: Our health care system kills 168 people a day

Our health insurance system kills 68,000 Americans every year.

That’s an average of 186 per day.

The very system that is supposed to be the key to good health for the nation and everyone living here, is instead killing people.

It’s because our health insurance system, despite all the money we shovel into it, isn’t doing the only two things any decent health insurance system must do: cover everyone and do it affordably.

It’s always failed to do those two things.

Having our health insurance system kill so many of us might not have been deliberate—no one in their right mind would purposely design a system as chaotic and dysfunctional as ours.

But there it is.

And the people responsible—Washington politicians—aren’t fixing it.

We are the radical outlier: the only advanced nation whose politicians have failed to give all its citizens affordable health care.

They leave us with a system where despite the huge number of dollars we throw at our health care system—it’s $4 trillion per year and growing, and is about twice per person compared to what other advanced nations spend—too many Americans are left out of the system for financial reasons:

70 million Americans have either no insurance or because of onerous out of pocket costs are underinsured.

A startling 2019 survey revealed that 78% of Virginians worried about affording medical bills.

In fact, a majority of Americans are stymied by exorbitant health care costs.

The unsurprising byproduct of all this? Too many of us put off getting necessary care.

When so many Americans cannot afford timely medical care, the result, according to a 2020 study published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, is the deaths of those 68,000 Americans each year.

It’s totally unnecessary and preventable.

It’s an ongoing, mostly ignored homegrown pandemic—and it’s been happening for decades.

Blame generations of Washington politicians for this debacle.

These are the politicians who are supposed to be putting the interests of the people first.

When it comes to fixing our health insurance system, though, most Washington politicians prefer a do-nothing-much/go-slow approach.

Yes, a significant minority of those in Congress (at this point they happen to be Democrats) are doing the right thing: pushing to repeal our current hyper-expensive, failing-to-perform multiple payer system and replace it with one that works: single payer Medicare for All MFA.

There are MFA proposals currently pending in both the House and the Senate.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has looked at Bernie Sanders’ Senate version and determined that it would not only cover every American with affordable health care but could also save $650 billion per year.

That $650 billion in savings could fund our Department of Defense for ten months.

But the majority of Washington politicians—every Republican and even the majority of Democrats—have failed to support this transition to a health insurance system that will finally put the interests of patients over the interests of the various health care industries.

That majority of Washington politicians is failing to save those 68,000 lives each year.

Washington Republicans, with a belief in the power of the free market, shun a single payer system. Not one has yet signed on to MFA, or any proposal that would give everyone affordable care. But in the free market of our for-profit health insurance system, you can only purchase what you can afford. And it’s been an ongoing disaster when it comes to America’s health care: just ask the 70 million uninsured or underinsured Americans. Or the 78% of Virginians who worry about paying medical bills. Or the families of those 68,000 dead each year.

Most Washington Democrats still prefer building on the current system, such as using the Affordable Care Act or adding a “public option.” The problem with these strategies is that while they may help some, they won’t cover everyone, and they won’t make health care more affordable because they end up throwing even more money into the system. Making our current insurance system—with all its enormous flaws—even more expensive, especially compared to the massive savings forecast for MFA, is a nonstarter for most Americans.

In fact, dissatisfaction with our current health insurance system is so deep and so widespread that about 7 out of 10 voters—including 46% of Republicans—already support replacing it with MFA.

Today another 186 will die.

Anyone—politician or voter—who won’t support switching to Medicare for All, and as soon as possible, should spell out how many wasted dollars—and especially how many unnecessary deaths—they are okay with in order to perpetuate our current health insurance system.