Commentary: Parental rights: More harm than good?

AS A PARENT of three,
I can honestly say that
I know what it is to be involved in children’s schooling.
Early on in each of our children’s academic lives, my wife and I got to know their teachers, were there to help our kids with assignments and communicated regularly with administration.
Were we right?
That’s the question in play in the state of Virginia—and across the country—right now.
Parents are demanding the “right” to make the choices about what their children read, the curriculum used to teach them, the topics they are exposed to and the way that they are taught.
These demands are based on the premise that parents—more than anyone else—know what is best for their children.
There is no shortage of research, however, that demonstrates parents’ desires to control their children’s educations have no real effect on how successful they are in school.
In fact, as students reach middle- and high-school age, parental involvement can cause more harm than good.
That was the upshot of “The Broken Compass: Parental Involvement with Children’s Education” by Keith Robinson of the University of Texas and Angel L. Harris of Duke University.
They began what would become this groundbreaking study fully expecting to find a direct correlation between involved parents and good test scores. After all, funding parent-involvement programs has been baked into most every piece of educational legislation since No Child Left Behind in 2001.
What they learned instead is that parental help comes in many forms, some helpful, much of it not. The authors identify two broad categories of parental help: “stage setting” and “traditional parental involvement.”
Stage setting focuses more on creating a positive environment in the home about the importance of education, and encouraging children to pursue it.
Traditional parental involvement, by comparison, is what we see playing out today in school boards and in Virginia government—insisting that parents be allowed to make curricular decisions and have veto authority over every book or idea their child may encounter.
Traditional parental involvement not only fails to elevate test scores, it can have the opposite effect.
I suspect much of what we are seeing regarding parental rights stems from parents’ fears that by allowing someone else to direct their child’s education, they risk losing control of their children’s future as well as their moral and ethical orientation.
The reason I suspect this is because I felt that same angst as a parent. My children welcomed my involvement in the K–2 years, but as they aged, my presence became more problem then assistance.
Ironically, it was a football coach—not an administrator or a teacher—who helped me learn to let go, focus on encouraging my children and continue to promote the value of education while trusting the teachers to do what they have been trained to do.
“You have to learn to let them fail,” this coach told me. “And you have to trust that others care for his success as much as you.”
His messaging proved to be on point. Not every teacher was perfect, but on the whole, the teachers we worked with at our area public schools were committed to doing all they could to help our children succeed.
Even if some days we all felt we were fumbling in the dark for answers.
By the time my children had reached middle school, I had learned to back off and trust their teachers. When I suspected trouble, I would speak with the principal and voice concerns, then let him or her handle it.
Learning this didn’t come easily. But in the end, it was the right thing to do.
It can be hard to admit that you don’t have all the answers. Parents would serve their children better, however, by learning to do this. Especially as their children age.
The goal, after all, is not to have them leave home with all the answers, but with the ability to formulate good questions.
I’m glad I learned to set the stage, and mostly trust those we’ve charged with educating our children.
The vast majority of teachers, I have come to appreciate, really only want the best—and will go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver that.
It’s time to stop making them the enemy, and restore some trust in those who give their lives to teach.