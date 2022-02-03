Commentary: Parental rights: More harm than good?

The reason I suspect this is because I felt that same angst as a parent. My children welcomed my involvement in the K–2 years, but as they aged, my presence became more problem then assistance.

Ironically, it was a football coach—not an administrator or a teacher—who helped me learn to let go, focus on encouraging my children and continue to promote the value of education while trusting the teachers to do what they have been trained to do.

“You have to learn to let them fail,” this coach told me. “And you have to trust that others care for his success as much as you.”

His messaging proved to be on point. Not every teacher was perfect, but on the whole, the teachers we worked with at our area public schools were committed to doing all they could to help our children succeed.

Even if some days we all felt we were fumbling in the dark for answers.

By the time my children had reached middle school, I had learned to back off and trust their teachers. When I suspected trouble, I would speak with the principal and voice concerns, then let him or her handle it.

Learning this didn’t come easily. But in the end, it was the right thing to do.