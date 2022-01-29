Commentary: Point: Time to unpack SCOTUS

The urgency to act now is even more evident because McConnell says it is “highly unlikely” that he will let Biden fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if the GOP wins back the Senate in 2022. He would again dishonor the court and the constitution to suit his bias.

McConnell, in effect, believes it is his right to bend the rules to expand the conservative advantage of the court regardless of what it does to the institution. Given McConnell’s statement, it is not a stretch to assume that there is a reasonable possibility the court’s make-up could soon be seven conservative and two liberal-leaning justices.

Should the court be expanded by the Democrats, McConnell will be at the forefront of those opposing an expansion while hypocritically ignoring his contribution to the court’s current veneer of illegitimacy.

Expanding the court is closer to unpacking it. To illustrate the one-sidedness of the make-up of the current Supreme Court, examine the age of the past three appointees, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. With an average age of 52, their total time serving could easily exceed 100 years.