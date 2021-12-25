COMMENTARY: Policy blockbusters and bombs of 2021

The pundits promised that 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories.

If I were a movie critic and the year’s events were major Hollywood releases, here are the six getting the biggest thumbs-down and thumbs-up.

THUMBS DOWN

The $2 Trillion “Rescue” Plan: Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden engineered a $2 trillion borrow-and-spend extravaganza on the claim that the economy was in desperate need of help. But by the time he signed his “American Rescue Plan” into law, the recession had been over for a full year, and the economy had regained almost all of its COVID-lockdown losses. Even some liberal economists warned that spending a mountain of cash in the middle of a booming economy would spark an inflationary spiral. Lo and behold, that’s exactly what happened. In November inflation hit 6.8 percent, the highest in nearly 40 years.

The Biden-fueled Border Crisis: Candidate Biden promised that, if elected, he’d throw out all of Trump’s border control policies and replace the wall with a welcome mat. Illegal immigrants got the message and came flooding across the border, creating a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis.