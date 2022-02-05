Commentary: Proposed laws to restrict voting hearken to a dark past

Republicans in the new General Assembly have a lot that they want to do. Much of it involves reversing legislation enacted when the Democrats were in charge during the last session. None of that is surprising.
However, what has taken some people aback, and what many find disturbing, has been a swath of bills introduced, some 20 so far, to restrict or limit voting access, early voting, and absentee voting. All of it, or so it seems, has one purpose; to limit the number of people who have access to the ballot box.
Limiting voter access hearkens back to a dark past in Virginia, a past we don’t want to again endorse.
During the early 1960s, in the waning days of Jim Crow and before the Civil Rights Voting Act (1965), Virginia had the second lowest voter participation rate in the nation. Mississippi beat us out for the 50th spot. We not only had the poll tax, which many couldn’t afford to pay, but we also actively discouraged African Americans from registering.
Even after the Supreme Court ruled the poll tax unconstitutional, and the Voting Rights Act had passed, Virginia still lagged near the bottom when it came to voter participation.
This was so because up until the 1990s, if you wanted to register to vote, you had to go to the courthouse. Of course, some counties made registration easier by allowing registrars to sign up voters at events, at nursing homes and in schools. But generally, Virginia’s old ways prevailed. At the time, it was Democratic conservatives, remnants of the old Byrd Machine, that advocated this restrictive approach to the franchise.
However, there was a thaw, but not thanks to anything Virginia did.
The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 required state agencies, such as the department of motor vehicles, to provide voter registration services. This allowed anyone getting a license, registering a car or signing up for the National Guard to simultaneously register to vote. Our voting rolls went up substantially.
Still, there were limitations. The state wouldn’t allow “no excuse” absentee voting, and early voting was only for those who knew they couldn’t vote on polling day.
The pandemic, and a Democratic legislature, far more open to making it easier to vote, forced another thaw. We now have early voting that begins well before Election Day, “no excuse” absentee voting, and it’s become easier to vote by mail.
None of this should seem threatening. Virginia’s reputation for clean elections is well known. We have good registrars, administer our voting lists well, and yes, there are serious penalties for anyone who wants to violate the rules.
So why is the new Republican legislature so gung-ho on pulling back on what many consider progress? That answer is surprisingly simple, and it has little to do with voter fraud. They, just like the Democrats from the segregation era, want a manageable pool of voters.
This desire is based on the perception, not necessarily accurate, that when ballot access is easier, Republicans tended to do less well than their Democratic counterparts.
However, the 2021 election in Virginia proves this wrong. With 1.2 million people voting absentee or voting early, Republicans swept Virginia. That compares with roughly 600,000 absentee votes in 2016. Maybe, on this score, this is something Virginia’s GOP legislators should think over before they support restrictive voting laws.
It’s hard to see how anybody wins by limiting voter access to the polls. And that’s especially true in the commonwealth. We overcame a long and painful history of voter restrictions, some downright mean, to get to where we are. Why would we want to backtrack on that?
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Sciences Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.