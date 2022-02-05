Commentary: Proposed laws to restrict voting hearken to a dark past

Republicans in the new General Assembly have a lot that they want to do. Much of it involves reversing legislation enacted when the Democrats were in charge during the last session. None of that is surprising.

However, what has taken some people aback, and what many find disturbing, has been a swath of bills introduced, some 20 so far, to restrict or limit voting access, early voting, and absentee voting. All of it, or so it seems, has one purpose; to limit the number of people who have access to the ballot box.

Limiting voter access hearkens back to a dark past in Virginia, a past we don’t want to again endorse.

During the early 1960s, in the waning days of Jim Crow and before the Civil Rights Voting Act (1965), Virginia had the second lowest voter participation rate in the nation. Mississippi beat us out for the 50th spot. We not only had the poll tax, which many couldn’t afford to pay, but we also actively discouraged African Americans from registering.

Even after the Supreme Court ruled the poll tax unconstitutional, and the Voting Rights Act had passed, Virginia still lagged near the bottom when it came to voter participation.