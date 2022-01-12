COMMENTARY: Protecting Downtowns’ Vitality

“As workers leave city centers, the shrinking demand for office space results not only in lost tax revenue for municipal budgets,” said a statement from the International Downtown Association. “It will threaten the livelihoods of millions of small business owners that depend on the daily flow of office workers and drain vitality from city centers.”

The National League of Cities estimates U.S. cities, towns, and villages are facing a $360 billion budget shortfall through 2022 due to lost tax receipts from the impact of COVID.

The concern is particularly pronounced for smaller cities and towns lacking in sufficient industry, or those that were already on the decline before the pandemic, they are the ones most likely to struggle against chronic vacancy rates.

Now nearly two years into the pandemic, cities are experimenting with various strategies to lessen the impact of vacancies while promoting economic development that can provide a stable tax base well into the future.