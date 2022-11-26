Commentary: Quality candidates matter - that's this midterm's lesson

Developing strong, experienced candidates should remain the Election Day lesson for the leaders of Virginia’s political parties.

Sanguine evaluation of November’s outcomes, particularly gains and losses in minority communities, validate the importance of candidate character and quality.

Examining campaigns by Virginia’s 7th District Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Republican 2nd District Congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans, and Ist District Congressman Rob Wittman could provide political blueprints for future candidates who are serious about winning.

Wittman, who was elected to his eighth full term in Congress, and Democrat Congressman Don Beyer received the highest vote totals of any congressional candidates in Virginia.

With extensive defense budget experience, Wittman seeks to become vice chair of the powerful Armed Services Committee and a leading contender for the chair of the Tactical Air & Land Forces Subcommittee.

In Virginia’s 7th District, Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, with the intense campaign efforts of Governor Glenn Youngkin, couldn’t deliver the state’s largest group of voting Hispanics.

This was particularly notable because GOP exit polls showed Hispanic voting increased by a third to almost 40 percent of the vote nationally when comparing 2018 to 2022. This is compared to a 1% rise nationally in Latino’s voting, who comprised 11% of the total vote. The GOP Black vote rose from 9% to 13%. Such percentages affected close races in Virginia and nationally.

Spanberger, showed her strength defeating Republican Delegate Nick Freitas in 2020 by 8,270 votes. She increased her victory margin over Vega by 12,771 votes in this off-year election, even with former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz endorsing her opponent, which critics argue was a serious liability.

Her 28,744 vote margin of victory in Prince William County, and her losing Stafford County by just 121 votes, also speaks to Spanberger’s outreach and dominance.

In contrast, Kiggans won by 10,119 votes with no Trump backing, but she did receive Youngkin’s endorsement and the very visible support of former Gov. George Allen, his wife Susan, and former Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Kiggans’s future legislative plan, strong debate presentation, and election eve visit from Speaker-Elect Kevin McCarthy helped seal her election and perhaps a seat on the Armed Forces Committee.

“I do think experience mattered,” Susan Allen stated of Kiggans, a veteran who served in the state senate. “Most people want some kind of a balance.”

Then there’s the veterans issue. Questions linger over the nation’s Ukrainian involvement. Navy veteran Hung Cao, whose family immigrated from Vietnam, lost to 10th District Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

Candidates Cao and Vega opposed funding the Ukrainians, while Spanberger, Kiggans, Wexton, and Wittman endorsed support.

So what must parties do in the future to address shortcomings and cultivate voter support?

Voters realize that character, experience, and cognitive presentations are more important than color, cosmetics, or machismo. They should be.

That’s why former Gov. Allen suggests “Nominating candidates of quality who can win.”

Hard to disagree with Allen, despite calls for new leadership at the Republican Party of Virginia.

Democratic party officials are trying to recruit more independent leaning candidates. Hopefully they will be candidates who see the need to actually debate the issues, and respond to media queries.

While Democrats can boast of stemming the flow of the “red tide” that had been expected Election Day, conservatives can accentuate their positives while the politically ambitious salivate over next year’s elections due to redistricting.

Beware of new candidates with little name recognition, experience, or ethics, in full attack mode, sadly attempting to be the face of local and regional politics.

The deleterious effects of poor candidate quality validates my constant call to vote the person, not the party.

Come the New Year, political change with an independent voting focus sure sounds like victory to me.