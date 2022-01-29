Commentary: Racism 101

Third, when you are thinking about racism, you can be thinking about what if anything causes individuals or societies overall to be racist: this is largely an empirical, causal (social science) question; or you can be thinking about your moral judgments about who is guilty of racist conduct and what actions or practices or social institutions are needed to treat Blacks or other ethnic minorities in a just way.

Liberals and conservatives appeal to different concepts when they are taking a stand. (Democratic socialists go beyond what liberals say.) Consider the area of crime.

The conservative will most likely say that the high crime rate in Black ghettos is due to Black men who lack a moral center because they were raised in fatherless homes. There is no racism toward these, largely young, Black men; instead, the conservative says they are morally askew and should be punished for their crimes. The liberal will most likely say that there is systemic racism in the society overall, which includes both police brutality in the criminal justice system and a system of distributive justice that is biased against Black families and serves the interest of middle- and especially upper-class white families.