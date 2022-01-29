Commentary: Racism 101

Everyone seems to have a view about Critical Race Theory in our schools and the topic of racism in general. Yet the topic of race, racial relations and racism in America is about as complex a topic that we have.
A Racism 101 primer would help people get clear on where they stand, where others stand, where disagreements exist, and where common ground, if any, can be found.
Three different parts of this topic need attention.
First, there is the issue about whether the topic of racism should be analyzed from an individual or societal point of view. If you say the former, then you believe that racism can only arise because individuals of their own free will commit racist acts; if you say the latter, then you believe that racism can be systemic in our society and individuals who commit racist acts are part of an entire system of racism toward Blacks and other racial minorities.
Second, there is the issue about whether you are talking about our criminal justice system or our distributive justice system. This is basically a subject matter distinction. We have a criminal justice system that involves our court system, our police forces, and state and federal offices and departments that deal with criminal law. The distributive justice system, on the other hand, deals with how income, wealth, power and other social goods are distributed by the market and by governments.
Third, when you are thinking about racism, you can be thinking about what if anything causes individuals or societies overall to be racist: this is largely an empirical, causal (social science) question; or you can be thinking about your moral judgments about who is guilty of racist conduct and what actions or practices or social institutions are needed to treat Blacks or other ethnic minorities in a just way.
Liberals and conservatives appeal to different concepts when they are taking a stand. (Democratic socialists go beyond what liberals say.) Consider the area of crime.
The conservative will most likely say that the high crime rate in Black ghettos is due to Black men who lack a moral center because they were raised in fatherless homes. There is no racism toward these, largely young, Black men; instead, the conservative says they are morally askew and should be punished for their crimes. The liberal will most likely say that there is systemic racism in the society overall, which includes both police brutality in the criminal justice system and a system of distributive justice that is biased against Black families and serves the interest of middle- and especially upper-class white families.
The liberals take the side of society in the individual vs. society issue and they say both the criminal justice system and the distributive justice system are unfair to Blacks. The conservatives take the side of the individual in the individual vs. society issue and they say that, for Blacks, the criminal justice system and the distributive justice system are essentially fair.
The conservatives may believe that the distributive justice system is unfair to white working-class and middle-class Americans, and Black working-class and middle-class Americans, because liberals have created too many expensive entitlement programs. But this problem, the conservatives, would say, has nothing to do with racism.
Most conservatives do acknowledge that America has a racist past. They believe, however, that since the major social and economic programs of the 1970s, especially affirmative action in schools and the workplace, that most of the injustice has been eliminated.
Regarding the causal/normative issue: The liberals see a history of unfairness toward Blacks, which is caused largely by societal institutions that have racist features. The conservatives see this history of racism, but they believe societal institutions today are, as a rule, just. Still, they will usually acknowledge select individual cases of racist actions, including, for example, the atrocious murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Abery by racist white police officers and racist white men who claimed they were taking the law in their own hands.
Racism 101 says to use your yellow highlighter to highlight where others or you yourself stand on the three issues of individual vs. societal, criminal justice system vs. distributive justice system, and causal vs. normative arguments. In this way, you will at least know where you stand, where they stand, where you disagree, and where you agree or could come to agree.