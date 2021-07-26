COMMENTARY: Radical push to give animals human rights will hurt animals

With “clients” who are inherently unable to assess the competence of their advocate, voice their needs or make a complaint, the possibility that these animals will be underserved is immense.

Indeed, this is why human ownership and its inherent responsibility have been in the best interests of animals for centuries.

State laws already make animal owners legally responsible for providing appropriate care, humane conditions and safety measures. Owners are held liable if their animal becomes a public nuisance, poses a danger or causes the injury or death to another animal or a person.

And failing to comply with state and local dog laws can result in serious consequences, including the immediate seizure of animals suspected of being neglected or abused.

When it comes to cases involving animals, courts already have the authority to call in experts to educate officials about a species or breed and interpret evidence regarding its behavior and any disease or injury. Many districts already designate prosecutors with animal case expertise.

In fact, animal welfare will not be improved from these radical legal proposals. For those of us who genuinely care about animals, the real work comes from urging states to focus on improving the enforcement of existing animal cruelty laws.

The nation’s laws already put the care and responsibility for animals exactly where it belongs: on owners, not on the state.

Sheila Goffe is vice president of government relations for the American Kennel Club. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.