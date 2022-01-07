COMMENTARY: Religious freedom can teach us about strengthening American democracy

Striving to uphold religious freedom in the United States—despite falling notably short at times—has given way to a dynamic yet peaceful religious landscape, and a society where interfaith forums and ceremonies are woven into the fabric of civic life. If peaceful coexistence among devout communities of faith, as well as those of no faith, is possible, most certainly there is hope for communities divided by political or other beliefs if this diversity is also protected.

Of course, globally and in the United States, individuals and communities of faith and no faith disagree profoundly with each other on central doctrines, practices, and beliefs. For many, individual identities are predicated on an adherence to that which they hold to be true. Those beliefs often define not only one’s identity and belief systems but also the nature of their existence in the afterlife. These are profound, unresolvable disagreements.

But, as in multi-confessional societies in the United States and the world, multiple religions in a community do not inherently lead to conflict. Instead, limiting religious belief has led to conflict. Studies show that where groups practice their faith freely and without state or societal persecution, they are less likely to turn to violence, and more likely to be vested in and contributive to a society.