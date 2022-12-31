Commentary: Remembering Hartwood's citizen advocate — Ruth Carlone

Stafford County has lost the “heart” of Hartwood, the woman who for decades provided holiday meals for the needy, fostered animals, and helped complete strangers navigate the county bureaucracy when their wells ran dry or their narrow country road became a racetrack. Ruth A. Carlone, the tall, fashionable, soft-spoken and at times indignant citizen advocate and watchdog, has fallen silent at age 89, leaving a troublesome void.

Ruth and her husband, Mike, together provided much Christmas cheer for their friends and neighbors. Years ago, the couple saved an old red barn in Hartwood from demolition. They then used it as a setting for a neighborhood Christmas celebration where children met Santa, had hot cider and cookies, sang carols, and were gifted with handcrafted bird feeders.

Those who volunteered for Ruth’s projects might find themselves with an invitation to an annual Christmas party at the Carlone home. Outside, the trees on the expansive property would be lit up in full color. Inside, Ruth would set out elegant hors d’oeuvres. At your feet, a cat might dash through without Ruth’s permission, and occasionally you could hear the dogs who were confined during the party to a room off the kitchen.

Ruth’s concern for children was evident at local Sierra Club exhibits where, along with giving away more bird houses, she provided wildlife educational materials. Ruth was a steadfast warrior for the environment. Throughout her 40 years in Stafford, you might see her on a roadside or riverside picking up trash, but she’d also speak to legislative bodies. She was elected to two four-year terms as a director on the Tri-county Soil and Water Board. One of the great surprises of Ruth’s public service career was the appearance of U.S. Sen. and former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb at her swearing-in ceremony.

Running for office was something Ruth did several times as she attempted to guide Stafford County to an environmentally sustainable future. Though she was unsuccessful in her runs for the board of supervisors, as an Independent or Democrat, she was instrumental in the election of supervisors who shared her values, including Hartwood supervisor Joe Brito who, after his election, appointed Ruth to a four-year term as Hartwood’s planning commissioner.

Though her formal education was limited to high school and some college — plus whatever training the federal government provided her in her civil service career — Ruth had a natural intelligence that enabled her to understand and evaluate complex planning documents. She even served on the Technical Review Board. Ruth’s artistic eye and vision for a beautiful, welcoming Stafford, led her to influence architectural standards. It was a constant battle to reign in on the desire of powerful developers to avoid regulations.

One of Ruth’s cohorts on the planning commission, former George Washington District Supervisor Peter Fields, worked side by side with Ruth in trying to pass legislation to protect Stafford’s waterways, and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay. Ruth battled to control new housing construction in rural Hartwood. Large homes were going up that relied on well water. Nothing like having a jacuzzi tub but no water to fill it! One of Ruth’s missions was to downzone land in rural areas to preserve tree cover and open space. It was really too late to make much difference, but finally the Board of Supervisors voted to downzone.

Ruth was a fervent supporter of Stafford’s public schools, speaking out at many public hearings for such items as increased teacher salaries and better planning to facilitate the building of schools for the rapidly growing population.

The California-born activist wore many hats, demonstrated by a lengthy community service resume. Back in 2001 she facilitated the creation of an influential Stafford Chapter of Voters to Stop Sprawl. Perhaps she was best known for her Citizens to Serve Stafford group that organized Celebrate Stafford days.

Ruth cultivated new people she met, bringing them into her activist network. Among the political candidates she recruited was 1997 Reform Party nominee David Beiler who ran successfully for Falmouth supervisor. The first Reform Party candidate in the country to be elected, David was known for his regular town hall meetings with constituents. Ruth then became a perennial advocate for town hall meetings, along with county-led sessions to educate citizens about their local government, the Citizens Academy.

Ruth Carlone would agree with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”