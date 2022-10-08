Commentary: Remembering two Barbaras and the widow's mite

Labor Day weekend has passed, but the plight of laborers is always forefront in my mind. In particular, I am frequently reminded of the story of the poor widow’s mite, and the lives of Barbara Terry and Barbara Ehrenreich.

In Mark 12:41-44, Jesus teaches the disciples outside the temple treasury that the poor widow has given the most because the rich have only given from their surplus. In so doing, they sacrificed nothing. The widow, on the other hand, sacrificed greatly by giving all she had to God.

Barbara Terry, the president of Rappahannock United Way for 25 years, died 7 years ago. She was a joyful giver with a brilliant mind and huge heart who could persuade individuals and businesses to give more than they thought they wanted to give. During the annual campaign seasons, she would remind everyone that the most generous donors were those who had the least to give, and that they gave because they had personally experienced deprivation.

Those of us in the nonprofit community who benefited from United Way support especially appreciated Barbara’s abilities to pitch her message, whether it was through the auctioning of a Redskins football or one of her wonderful pies, or when she defended grantees’ advocacy that did not always sit well with the donor community.

On Sept. 1 of this year, another Barbara, Barbara Ehrenreich, died.

In her most popular book, Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America (2001), she focused on the injustices suffered by low-wage workers in the United States. She showed this by personally working in those low-wage jobs for a year as an undercover journalist. The book has been ranked 13th on the 100 best books list of the 21st century by The Guardian. She writes:

“When someone works for less than she can live on...she has made a great sacrifice for you...The ‘working poor’ are in fact the major philanthropists of our society. They neglect their own children so that the children of others will be cared for; they live in substandard housing so that other homes will be perfect and shiny; they endure privation so that inflation will be low and stock prices high. To be a member of the working poor is to be an anonymous donor, a nameless benefactor, to everyone.”

Since the 2001 publication of Ehrenreich’s book, economic inequality and access to affordable housing has only worsened, and our social contract based upon the democratic ideals of liberty and justice for all is increasingly at risk.

Many of us feel unable to change the status quo, but we still feel that we must do something. For my wife and I, over the last several years we have practiced a form of marketplace tithing by not increasing the rents at our rental townhomes; as a result, our current rents are 10% to 20% below current market rents and more affordable for our tenants. And this year we donated four building lots to Habitat for Humanity of Caroline County to help address the shortage of affordable homes for working class residents who desire to achieve the American dream of homeownership.

We wonder what it would be like to be able to sit down with Jesus and the two Barbaras. How could they help us and others in the community to do more, both individually and as a community?