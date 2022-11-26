Commentary: Republicans who mistrust Dems should loathe Trump

The candidacy of Donald J. Trump for a third time is no high-water mark in American politics. Worse still is the arrival of Trump-style gourmands who have survived with varying degrees of success in Virginia politics: the ethically-challenged former Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA), the racially-charged State Senator Amanda Chase (I-S11), or former Prince William County chairman Corey Stewart (R) and his infamous “probable cause” hunting spree for undocumented immigrants.

Allow me to make the case against Donald Trump in clear and unambiguous terms. There is nothing in his brand of European-style nationalism that echoes the tradition of the Founding Fathers in even the slightest terms.

Where Lincoln freed the enslaved, Teddy Roosevelt rejected nationalism, and Ronald Reagan defeated the Soviet Empire, Trump represents a dangerous and total rejection of the Jeffersonian republican tradition where the definition of the common good includes all of us, and not just some of us.

Yet what Trump has done to the Republican Party is to turn us into the very thing we were supposed to be fighting against, only instead of the European far-left, we are faced with a version of the European nationalist far-right where unflinching loyalty is the only positive good, and every dissenter an enemy of the human race.

Let us dispel all pretense. What Trump represents and has represented over the last eight years is a totalizing form of political combat, one that seeks to imitate the political left’s intransigence and leave but one victor on the field, even at the expense of the American experiment.

Such a contest is fueled by the same financiers who bankrolled the European far-right in organizations such as Marie Le Pen’s National Front, Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party, Germany’s AfD, and Hungary’s Fidesz Party, even the Brexiteers – and funding is cashed in rubles, not dollars.

That our politics is held in thrall to a consulting class who win every election so long as they are paid is not an idle point. There is a reason why moderation and statesmanship do not carry the day when most Americans are starving for it.

Yet if consultancies, media outlets, public relations firms, and a host of hangers-on can convince Americans to hate one another, that is how you build a $7 billion industry every year. Consultants win every election, and if the last 20 years have proven anything, it is that demagogues are entirely destructive to democracy and entirely lucrative for a political class more than happy to cash out the public trust.

Obviously, as a Republican, I remain firmly convinced that there is nothing democratic about how Democrats operate. The lack of either introspection or empathy is a unique problem that cannot be resolved with mere equivocation.

For Democratic leadership to brand the other half of America as bigots, haters, and racists in their pursuit of power is shameful. To reach for the very tools of autocracy in the name of defending so-called democracy is deplorable to the very dregs. Democrats, it seems to many, don’t mind behaving like Trump, provided Republicans don’t act like Trump in turn.

Yet in order to occupy the moral high ground to call such rhetoric what it is, it remains the moral imperative that those of us who reject the politics of division do everything in our power not to adopt the tactics and rhetoric of our opposition.

To behave as the worst caricatures of our political opposition is to submit to the error that our neighbors are our enemy. Our neighbors are not our enemies; they are our friends. They work hard, they raise families, start businesses, strive for the very best education for their children, and want a better life for themselves and their loved ones. We may disagree on how to get there, but to become disagreeable is to submit to our very worst passions, not to the angels of our better nature.

Who are our enemies then? They aren’t people, but in a Dickensian sense they are twofold: want and ignorance. We share common foes; we disagree on common solutions. That’s nothing to deplore – that becomes a true politics, and the sooner we exchange coercion for persuasion, the better.

Too many politicians in both parties have submitted to the race to the bottom. Reagan knew that free minds, free markets, and a free society could and would triumph over those who did not believe in their fellow human beings. For myself, I refuse to believe that out of 331 million American souls, Trump is the best the party of Ronald Reagan can produce.

Whatever it is about the present state of politics that we despise, Trump represents what is base, common, vulgar, mundane, and ruthlessly boring. Such an adulteration of the American spirit should be rendered the gift it so richly deserves: oblivion, and that right soon.