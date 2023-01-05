Commentary: Responsible political vetting, a needed 2023 resolution

Candidate quality will continue to be a political enigma in the New Year.

Properly vetting political candidates remains paramount to democracy’s advance.

The election of New York’s Republican Congressman George Santos, one of the nation’s blatant integrity embarrassments, validates the need for intense vetting.

Santos’ lies regarding his education, religious affiliation, property holdings, and financial status has both sides of the aisle calling for an investigation and his resignation.

While Santos remains a national embarrassment, Virginia politicians were not without their own purposeful deceptions during midterm campaigns.

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, soundly defeated by three-term Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, still refuses to admit she mispresented herself on Twitter when she claimed she was a Trump presidential appointee during the primary. She was not.

She also failed to disclose painful family financial problems, including bankruptcies, that should have made Republicans question her suitability. That, and troubling political errors made during her campaign, left Vega with a loss and a campaign debt of $264,199.

Another truth embellisher was former Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch. A Washington Post story cites her messaging supporters about raising almost half a million dollars in 45 days.

It would have been nice if Vanuch had the integrity to acknowledge she loaned herself $400,000. It ended up being money spent on a fourth-place primary finish.

Self-funding one’s campaign is normal. Even Governor Glenn Youngkin lent himself millions during his successful run.

But Youngkin did not misrepresent himself to voters about the status of the loan in an effort to infer growing campaign support, as Vanuch did.

Then we have the sandwich-shop owner running for State Senate, Matt Strickland, who in a Facebook post stated: “Missed a call from the Gov. himself, but from his voicemail sounds like he’s supportive of what us Patriots are doing.” It was an effort to suggest Youngkin was supporting his campaign.

It was not Governor Youngkin calling, but “candidate” Youngkin, before Labor Day a year ago, thanking him for supporting his gubernatorial race.

When confronted, the candidate refused to admit the hustle, but finally changed his Facebook post clarifying it was candidate Youngkin.

Thus the problem with the inexperienced, arrogant, and elitist politico shamelessly uttering anything to get elected.

In fairness, liberal campaigns have their share of serial liars. And those calling for the removal of conservative hucksters like Santos must acknowledge the ongoing misrepresentations of the current White House occupant.

President Joe Biden refuses to admit his own fabrications, including statements about his law school career that helped end his 1988 presidential campaign. Biden’s misrepresentations continue with subtle deceptions, like taking credit for reducing insulin costs with the support of a bill by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

In actuality, the Trump administration had lowered the price by executive order, making insulin more affordable for low-income patients at select clinics.

But one of Biden’s first actions was to stop the order rather than allow coverage and add new legislation expanding coverage, which is what Spanberger’s bill did.

One of my favorite Biden white lies is him bragging about hitting a 364-foot homerun in 1974 during a congressional baseball game, where the public record shows he went 0-2.

Then there’s the administration’s claim of a secure border. Also pure bravado.

Media and party leaders bear responsibility to ensure the public remains aware of candidate character and quality. But if you criticize this president, or any president, one is labeled a blasphemer.

The book “Vision of the Anointed,” by author and economist Thomas Sowell, shares concerns about power centers leveraging society’s direction.

It’s a worthy read about the “elite intelligentsia,” including mass media, mass politics, and massive government.

In 2023, Republicans and Democrats must focus on intense public vetting by examining candidates’ actual financial, educational, and political qualifications, including philanthropy.

Trump could have helped set the example if he’d simply released his financial information in a more timely fashion after repeatedly promising to do so.

The Republican Party of Virginia holds their local candidate training school Feb. 4 in Fredericksburg, while Democrats traditionally have outsourced training.

Will intense public candidate vetting be part of the curriculum?

A pox on both their houses if not.