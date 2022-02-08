Commentary: RGGI is climatically meaningless

Whether Youngkin has the authority to withdraw Virginia from RGGI is debatable, and any legislation to repeal VCEA will never get through the (ever so slightly) Democrat-controlled Senate. But that may change in 2023.

Todd Gilbert, the new speaker in the House of Delegates, noted that RGGI “costs the public a significant amount of money for no tangible benefit,” but the Virginia Democrats tweeted in response that “Glenn refused to accept the basic science of climate change.”

Perhaps we should let Joe Biden’s EPA adjudicate these statements.

For years, it has used a computer model, called the “Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse-Gas Induced Climate Change” (acronymed MAGICC) to determine the climatic effects of various policy proposals.

One can program MAGICC to reduce all U.S. emissions (including Virginia’s) to zero today, and keep them there until 2100. Assuming that the UN’s current climate models are close to correct (they aren’t, and more likely too hot), the amount of global warming that this impossible policy would “save” by 2100 is 0.13°C, an amount that will be very hard to discriminate from the year-to-year noise in global temperatures, which is right around that value.