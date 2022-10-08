Commentary: Saudis, Feds, and our crazy world economy

Just when filling the gas tank became somewhat affordable again, OPEC this week voted to cut oil production by some

2 million barrels a day.

Taking all things into consideration, including the fact that the output of some nations is already below quota limits, the actual loss to the oil market should be about 900,000 barrels a day; significant, but not catastrophic.

Still, with the winter gasoline refining changeover, and pressure on the oil market for heating oil as winter nears, the price of gasoline will likely rise again. How much is anyone’s guess, but probably not more that 20 cents a gallon (the lowest price I’m seeing in the area right now is $3.07) because Americans drive less in winter months.

As usual, there are those who will blame the man in the White House when prices at the pump begin to rise again but, as always, the president is usually a mere spectator when it comes to consumer pricing, especially in the oil market.

He can fuss, complain, and point fingers, but in the end it is those nations with the most oil that have control of the spigot. And they can vote to open or close it at their pleasure. After all, it is their oil, something Americans fail to understand when crude prices are high.

The blame, if there is any, lies with the Federal Reserve Board and other major banking institutions around the world. In an effort to slow inflation, the Fed is raising interest rates and OPEC nations were quick to take note.

Higher interest rates lead to a slowdowns in services, production, and job growth, which is what the Fed is seeking. But this also means that people are driving less and businesses are not requiring as much oil.

Like the average American worker who depends on a steady paycheck to stay afloat, the OPEC nations want a steady and predictable stream of cash for their oil. After all, crude is far and away the main product in most of those nations.

Officials in those countries watched as the Great Recession of 2008 slowed the American economy (and the economy of other nations) to a crawl, and they saw the price of crude drop from $100 a barrel to $26 a barrel as demand waned significantly. Demand dropped even more in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit, although prices did not plummet.

With the possibility of another world recession being discussed in the wake of interest rate hikes, OPEC doesn’t want to be caught with its pants down. If oil is your chief commodity, you must protect your interests and that is what these nations are doing. They can’t survive on the sale of pressed dates.

Crude prices are back up to about $90 a barrel (from a summer high of $130) and the OPEC nations want to keep the price there. So, they resort to the basic economic law of supply and demand. They cut production and prices remain level.

If anything, this week’s OPEC decision is a kick in the teeth to President Biden and the American people. During summer meetings, Biden lobbied with Saudi Arabia to vote against any possible production cuts in an effort to put more pressure on Russia, which is under sanctions because of its invasion of Ukraine.

In the end, the Saudis sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ignored Biden’s request, this despite the fact that America’s sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia keeps that country secure in a turbulent Middle East.

That in itself is troubling, because while it does not indicate a shift in alliance, it puts the Saudis more on the fence than strictly in the American camp. The Russians, who began courting China as an unlikely ally at the beginning of the Ukrainian invasion, seem now to be trying to buy friends in the Middle East.

Will the OPEC production cut have any effect on the Fed’s decision to keep raising interest rates? Jay Powell and his reservists are concentrating more on core inflation than on areas—like oil—they can’t control.

Many hope that after the December hike, likely to be 50 basis points (half of 1%), the Fed will pause and give its earlier hikes time of work. Then if more are needed in 2023, they could be implemented.

That would help the stock market, and while the Fed argues that it does not make monetary decisions based on Wall Street, Powell surely understands that the majority of working Americans have their retirement future there.

Inflation seems to be cooling, and the labor market is tightening, so Fed policies appear to be working. A pause after December seems a logical move.

Such a pause would both give the stock market direction, and lessen the possibility of a recession. That fact would stabilize oil prices.

Living in a world economy is a tricky and complicated business.