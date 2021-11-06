Commentary: Solving the civics crisis begins at home

AS THE election results in

Virginia and elsewhere

demonstrate, many parents are upset with how American history and civics are being taught in schools. And it’s hard to blame them.

Some feel we are tearing down our nation’s past. Others believe we are not doing enough to tell the history of all Americans, particularly those in communities that have long been marginalized.

The good news is that discussions are taking place in school districts nationwide over what we should teach our children. The bad news is that those debates may not resolved anytime soon.

In the meantime, while those debates are working themselves out, parents can take an active role in ensuring their children receive the education they want them to have.

Of course homeschooling is always an option, but short of that commitment to fully take on a child’s education, there are three great tools for parents who care about raising well-educated children and maintaining our self-governing republic: