Commentary: Spotsylvania must find a way back to civility and courtesy

I moved to Spotsylvania County when I was 5 years old. I attended Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle, Fredericksburg Academy, James Monroe High School, and Courtland High School. I love my home. I have traveled all over our country and lived in multiple states since graduating but have always come back to my home.

Sadly, I recognize this town very little anymore. I remember a time when we had a strong community with deep ties to each other. No, we didn’t always agree and that was OK.

Today, I see people who will call their neighbors the enemy for having a different worldview. I have personally received threats and insults at every turn due to my unwillingness to conform fully to one “side” or the other.

We as a community and nation-at-large have become so polarized that we are not even able to carry on basic conversations anymore without it becoming a political dogfight.

Standing in a WAWA waiting to get a coffee in the morning, politics dominates the idle chitchat. At the barber, talk of school boards and elections consumes everyone. I believe there are a few reasons for the decline of civility, and there is a path back from the edge if we have the integrity and honesty to pursue it.

First, we need to understand that neither side is completely right. There are topics that the left is correct about and topics that the right is correct about. If we are unable, or unwilling, to see that people we ideologically agree with have the capacity to be wrong, that is the mark of a zealot and not a rational person.

Nobody is perfect. Obviously, we all want to believe that our faith systems, beliefs, and social views are correct. Unfortunately, that is not reality. We are human beings and are flawed creatures by nature. Anyone claiming to be perfect or correct on every topic is either lying to you or a narcissist, neither of which is conducive to a reasonable conversation or rational solution to complex problems.

Second, we need to realize that what is best for us individually in our lives and homes may not be the best thing for public policy decisions. This is probably the biggest and hardest problem to overcome.

It is normal for us to believe that because we live a certain way, and it works for us, that it is the correct way to live. Therefore, everyone should embrace this. The hardest thing to do is to realize that maybe even though you are correct in the way you live, ultimately each person needs to have the freedom to conduct their lives in the manner they think is best for themselves and their family.

This is why advocating for public policy that seeks to tell people how they must conduct themselves in their personal lives is so damaging. Each of us must decide for ourselves how much risk we are willing to accept and be allowed to take the risks that we deem acceptable. What is good for me may not be good for you, and that is OK.

The last point I will make is that we all need to learn how to disagree and move on without insulting or attacking the other person.

If you believe that someone has bad ideas, then address their ideas instead of their character. Too often, we are listening to someone present a view that we disagree with, and then the goal becomes not to discredit the idea but instead to discredit and degrade the person presenting the idea.

This is damaging in the extreme and shuts down public discourse. When discourse is shut down and people are left with no avenue to be heard, they will seek less-civil methods to get their point across.

This is not a world that I believe any of us want for our children, so it is my great hope that we can find a way back to civility and courtesy even in the face of our disagreements and differences.