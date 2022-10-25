Commentary: Stop fearmongering about test scores

The abuse of testing data to make broad assertions about the success or failure of public education is what prevents us from tackling the real problems that a responsible use of testing data can help solve. There is no clearer proof of this than the reaction to this week’s release of the 2022 NAEP scores.

Known as the Nation’s Report Card, the National Assessment of Education Progress is administered every two years to a representative sample of students across the country. It differs from Virginia’s Standards of Learning in several important ways.

Perhaps the most important is that NAEP questions are not tied to Virginia curriculum, or the curriculum for any other state. Questions for NAEP are created by the National Assessment Governing Board, establishing a common test that all students across the nation take. Its results allow policymakers to assess how states are doing relative to one another.

That NAEP and SOL tests are significantly different makes using the results of one to measure the effectiveness of the other problematic. For example, When Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an “honesty gap” this past May, he pointed to the difference in students achieving the “proficient” level on NAEP and the “proficient” level on SOLs.

But this is a false comparison, as the NAEP website makes clear: “It is important to note that the term ‘proficiency’ used in relation to performance on state tests does not have the same meaning as the term Proficient on the NAEP achievement levels because the criteria used to determine proficiency are different.”

Yesterday, Youngkin again pointed to NAEP to paint a picture of failure for Virginia public schools. “The NAEP results are another loud wake-up call,” he noted in a press release, adding that “our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia’s students are among the hardest hit.”

But this statement is patently untrue. And NAEP data does not support his conclusion.

Keep in mind that NAEP data is used to allow policymakers to assess academic performance in one state relative to other states. So how is Virginia doing?

For fourth graders in math, just seven states did better at the “basic” level than Virginia; 12 did worse, and 33 were on par with the commonwealth. The story is not much different in reading. Eight states did better at the basic level than Virginia, five did worse, and 38 were on par.

On the higher end of performance, Virginia is doing even better. Just two states performed significantly better than Virginia for students reaching NAEP’s “proficient” level. There were 17 states that did worse, and 33 others were on par.

These same trends hold true for fourth-grade reading scores. They also hold for eighth-grade reading and math scores.

So yes, reading scores overall fell. But they fell across the country, and we know the reason why: school shutdowns during COVID.

But Virginia’s performance was not “catastrophic.” Just the opposite. Virginia is performing as well as most every other state in the union, and better than a significant number.

This fearmongering on Youngkin’s part has one goal: to break the back of traditional education and introduce “school choice” (i.e., charter schools), which the administration blindly believes will make everything better.

But those who believe choice, and especially charter schools, will help anything had better look at the recent NAEP scores.

The 2022 results show that in math and in reading, average NAEP scores for all students in grades four and eight across the country are higher for those in traditional public schools than for those in charter schools.

No, “choice” is not the magic bullet for all that ails public education. In many ways, the NEAP results suggest choice makes things worse.

Testing has a critical role to play in education. Properly deployed, it alerts teachers to areas where students are struggling and allows them to provide the help they need.

That is not the governor’s goal, however. He is more concerned with cherry picking data that he can then use to push his agenda and bring an end to public education by allowing charter operators to move in and replace traditional public schools.

It’s a cynical ploy based on the faulty belief that competition makes everything better.

Education is not a business. It is a public good. And public education in Virginia is doing quite well relative to other states.

There is always room for improvement, and data used responsibly can have an important role to play in elevating performance. If only politicians like Youngkin would stop the fearmongering.