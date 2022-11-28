Commentary: Teaching is no make-believe dream

Let’s play pretend. Since you were young, you’ve wanted to be a teacher. It’s a long road. Following high school, you spend four years earning a BA, and then a fifth year earning a master’s degree. And when you’re done, you’ve accumulated a good amount of debt — $58,700 is the average, according to Education Week.

With a degree, certification, and student debt in hand, you start looking at states to apply for positions. You’re looking at salaries, benefits and quality of life. Virginia, you learn, is a beautiful state, but the price of houses and apartments is really high. And unfortunately, the salaries you will earn just starting out aren’t enough. The average starting salary for a teacher in the commonwealth is $34,230. The pay is enough for housing, but not much else – no car, no food, no utilities.

Because you have to eat and need a car, you get a second job. How hard could it be to work two jobs? You’ll get out at 3 p.m. every day and run to the second job. Having summers off will provide a welcome break, so you figure, “I can handle this.”

You get a job at a school that you are excited about. You spend hours decorating your room with hundreds of your own dollars that you’ve saved. Your students finally arrive, and reality hits.

There are three students on behavior plans because they throw things, have temper tantrums, and do everything they can to disrupt class. There are six students who can’t read. One girl who cannot be anywhere near two other girls, so you have to make sure their desks and carpet spaces are far away from each other. Then there are another 12 students who need to be taught, but you are too busy dealing with all the other students to truly teach the way you dreamed of. And you have to deal with all of this on your own without a teacher’s aide.

Then you read in the newspaper about Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first attack on teachers. At his inauguration, he tells parents that teachers are bad and converting their children to CRT (a college subject, by the way). He then tells them to call this 800 number and let him know how bad the teachers are.

Later, he calls a press conference and tells everyone the teachers are lying to them. The pandemic had nothing to do with students’ academic scores being so low. Teachers are just terrible at their jobs.

Finally, he puts forth new state history and social studies standards that will erase the histories of most of your students. Dr. Martin Luther King – who is that? George Washington Carver – who? Civil Rights struggle – things were bad, but that’s all in the past and long forgotten.

Is it any wonder new teachers do not want to stay in Virginia?

Is it any wonder why teachers are leaving the classroom?

So what does Youngkin do? Admit his mistakes and try to support teachers? No. Now he wants to change the way you get into a classroom.

And to top it off, the county you work in follows a pathway for a district to bring in a superintendent with no educational experience, and who believed public schools were so bad he wouldn’t send his own children to them. And the county puts this person in charge. This is no small district, but the state’s 11th largest.

Step back a minute and really think about what teachers are going through. Would you work here?