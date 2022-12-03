Commentary: The Advantages of Medicare Advantage

There are several misleading statements in Dr. Jay Brock’s November 25th commentary (“Medicare’s Advantage plan is no such thing”). I found this particularly surprising given Dr. Brock’s background as a family physician. Consider my response a “second opinion,” as I am also a local physician.

There are several points on which I agree with Dr. Brock. Yes, our present healthcare system is too complicated and can be expensive. I know that many of you reading this have had difficulties seeing a physician when you felt you needed one or had to deal with medical expenses that strained your household budget.

Almost every other industrialized country gets much more bang for their healthcare buck than we do. Why is this? Because we are saddled with (1) a private insurance system that adds billions of dollars to our health care costs without improving health care, (2) private pharmaceutical and device manufacturers that put profits ahead of patients and lobby our elected officials to maintain the status quo, and (3) a predominantly fee-for-service system that pays for all care regardless of whether or not it contributes to improved healthcare outcomes.

I also agree with Dr. Brock that “Medicare for All” is an attractive alternative to our present system of health care but with two big problems: (1) It doesn’t exist, and (2) given our divided federal government, sweeping changes are very unlikely anytime soon. We need to deal with the system as it is. Medicare Advantage is a step in the right direction.

Traditional Medicare (Parts A & B) covers only 80% of your medical bills. You need to purchase additional insurance (from a private insurance company) to cover the other 20%. Traditional Medicare does not cover prescription drug costs for which you would need to purchase a Part D Prescription Drug Plan for coverage. There is no specific vision or dental coverage in Traditional Medicare. And there is no cap, or limit, on out-of-pocket expenses.

Many Medicare Advantage plans address all these concerns by covering hospital (Part A), medical (Part B) and prescription (Part D) expenses as well as providing vision and dental benefits. They can also make your budgeting a lot easier by providing a yearly cap on your out-of-pocket expenses.

Finally, most Medicare beneficiaries can find local Medicare Advantage Plans that include almost all the local providers on their panel so you can (1) continue to see the providers you have been accustomed to seeing in network and (2) have many of your policy-related questions and concerns handled locally by individuals familiar with you and your community and not some faceless, out-of-town individual.

How can Medicare Advantage Plans afford to do this? In large part by encouraging more efficient, coordinated care. Several studies have found that up to 30% of the health care delivered in this country is unnecessary care (and some of this care is even harmful).

Many Medicare Advantage plans support the primary care provider being the “captain of your healthcare ship” to help you make the best healthcare decisions for you. Many patients with chest pain do not need to see a cardiologist and have a stress test. Most patients with back pain don’t need to see an orthopedic surgeon and have an MRI. Your PCP can help guide you to the appropriate use of additional healthcare resources if he/she cannot fully resolve your clinical problem.

Your primary care provider can also make sure you get appropriate preventative care and optimal care for any chronic problems you may have. For your healthcare (as for most things in life), it’s preferable (and less costly) to stay out of trouble rather than get out of trouble.

I agree with you, Dr. Brock, when you state that “…this is all way too complicated…”. You can discuss your healthcare coverage options further with your doctor or call 1-800-633-4227 (1-800-MEDICARE) or go to the Medicare.gov website.

This is an important decision for you and important decisions are best made with reliable information. Those individuals eligible for Medicare have until this Dec. 7 to make this particular decision. If that is not enough time for you, you’ll have to wait until next year’s Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7).

If you do decide to wait, take some time next year to gather the information you need to make the best decision. Medicare Advantage is not the best option for everyone, but it may be the best one for you.