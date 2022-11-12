Commentary: The Donald - Welcome to the 2024 election race

With the 2022 mid-term elections over (except in Georgia, where there will be a Senate runoff in December), we now move straight into the 2024 presidential election.

No, we don’t get a break. We just go from one to the other. Within two hours after the Florida polls closed, the national TV networks were already suggesting that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lopsided win would provide the perfect springboard for his entry into the 2024 presidential race.

But that suggestion was followed, almost in the same breath, with discussion about former President Donald Trump’s 2024 plans. Will he run again, as he has threatened, or would he throw his support to DeSantis for the good of the Republican Party?

When it comes down to the nitty gritty, Trump will do what he wants. It is the “Trump” party, not the GOP, that matters most to him. Should he not run he might well throw his support to DeSantis. With Trump, you never know.

But would DeSantis want the former president’s blessing? It was obvious from Tuesday’s elections that Trump’s endorsement hurt more than helped GOP candidates. DeSantis could downplay a Trump endorsement, but he could not ignore it. The former president would not allow that.

So now, Americans – and DeSantis – wait to see what Trump’s next move is. He has insisted that he will be a 2024 candidate, but will he make a formal announcement now that the mid-terms are over?

Trump’s plans may weigh heavily on President Joe Biden’s decision to seek a second term. Biden beat Trump once and he may believe that he is the only candidate who can beat him again.

Should Biden run again? There are members of his own party who believe he shouldn’t. Biden will be 80 in two weeks, and he would be 82 when he starts a second term. If being the leader of the free world takes its toll on younger men, the job must be an extreme burden for a man of Biden’s age.

The president is frail. That’s evident to everyone. Even when he tries to be authoritative, the strength in his voice is not there. Some question whether or not the president is healthy enough to get him through the final two years of his current term. Another term would be cruel and unusual punishment for an 85-year-old man whom Democrats blame for everything short of a sunspot explosion.

Could Biden survive the rigors of another campaign against Trump, assuming the former president decides to run and wins the GOP nomination? His family may not want him to find out.

So, we all sit and wait to see what Donald Trump is going to do. If he announces he will be a candidate in 2024, Biden will likely run again. DeSantis may also be waiting to see what Trump will do before mapping out his 2024 strategy.

According to the talking heads, there are about a dozen prominent Republicans besides DeSantis who are ready to throw their hats in the ring. Whether they are willing to actually announce, however, depends on Trump’s plans.

Yes, The Donald seems to still have the fate of the Republican Party in his hands, and he loves it.

There has been much speculation about who will be the GOP nominee in 2024, but little has been said about who the Democrats might nominate should Biden opt out of the race.

A good choice might be West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has proven that he will work with members of both parties to get legislation passed.

And what this country needs is a moderate president, no matter the party. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan would appeal to middle-of-the-road Republicans.

But those are politics for another day. The mid-terns are essentially over, and America is still intact. Gas prices haven’t jumped or fallen based on who won, and all the other economic and domestic problems we had before the election are still with us.

I suppose all this means that no matter who is elected, little will change. Regardless of the party, one politician is the same as the other. They have all the answers when they are candidates, but are dumbfounded when elected.

Ah, politics.