COMMENTARY: The good news in 2022 will be the economy

THIS IS probably a minority position, but I feel very confident in saying that 2022 will be a very good year for the economy. We are looking at a situation where we have low unemployment, falling inflation and rising real wages. It is likely to be the best economy we have seen in many decades.

In recent weeks, inflation has been front and center in people’s minds as the media have given us endless stories about higher prices for gasoline, milk and other items.

Many have been convinced that inflation will only get higher, outstripping wages and leaving most workers worse off. This is not going to be the case.

We now see inflation driven by supply chain problems associated with reopening. This is demonstrated by the fact that we see big jumps in inflation almost everywhere. The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and many other countries have all seen a rise in prices similar to what we see in the United States.

The reason this matters is because we will get through these supply chain problems. When we do, inflation will slow, and in many cases, be reversed.