Commentary: The (good) problems of Fredericksburg's growth

There’s no denying that Fredericksburg is growing rapidly. In fact, our population grew about 15% between 2010 and 2020, and our neighboring counties grew at about the same rate or even faster.

It’s also true, however, that this growth is likely to continue—and possibly even accelerate—over the next 10 years.

The Northern Virginia housing market remains very hot, so people priced out of the counties north of us will continue to move down I-95 into the Fredericksburg area. Major transportation investments are strengthening our connection to the D.C. area. The 95 Express Lanes extension into our region is scheduled to open a year from now. The Transforming Rail in Virginia project should significantly increase VRE service in the early 2030s. All these factors suggest that our city and region will continue to grow at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

With growth comes challenges. The construction of homes for new Fredericksburgers is changing our landscapes, both urban and rural. Home prices and rents are rising because, despite what it may seem, we’re not building enough to house all our new neighbors. New development at the edges of our region creates environmental problems by increasing runoff into our rivers and making flooding worse. Adding more people who have to rely on their cars to get around also creates pollution and adds to our traffic congestion problems. Local governments struggle to build out infrastructure like schools and sewers fast enough to match population growth.

Fredericksburg’s leaders need to get creative about finding solutions to those challenges. City Council took a step in the right direction when it adopted the Area 1 Small Area Plan in January. You would never know it from the awkward title, but this plan lays out a vision for transforming Central Park and Celebrate Virginia South into a vibrant new neighborhood where people can live, play, and shop. Unfortunately, the document is only a vision. I believe it would be far better to see the city and the Economic Development Authority put some resources behind sparking the transition.

Similarly, the Transforming Rail in Virginia project is going to make it easier for area residents to commute and travel without driving. If the city and the region don’t coordinate local bus service with our new train service, however, it won’t help take cars off our local roads. If we act now and we act intelligently, we can manage—and really benefit from—the growth that is headed our way.

Change, of course, is never easy. But as a child of the Rust Belt, I vastly prefer the challenges of growth to the challenges of stagnation or shrinkage.

The place I grew up is like many other former industrial cities in the north. It faces a whole different set of problems from ours, caused by residents, particularly young residents, leaving the city and suburbs. My hometown struggles to maintain an oversized infrastructure of schools, roads, and sewers that were built for a larger population. It has to figure out what to do with abandoned houses. It has to work extremely hard to attract new business and investment. Above all, it is constantly pushing to restart precisely the kind of growth that Fredericksburg already enjoys.

We should count ourselves lucky that we have an opportunity to be innovative in harnessing the creative, social, and economic energy of all these new citizens to our region.