Commentary: The many problems in Spotsylvania schools

There are many questions related to the management of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Kirk Twigg was School Board chair for a year, and we are still waiting to see any benefits from his leadership.

A once highly regarded school system has deteriorated under Twigg, Lisa Phelps, April Gillespie, and Rabih Abuismail due to the board’s lack of decisions for the benefit of students and staff. Employees have left in droves. Much has been lost in experience and educational training that took years to build.

The board has been a wreck under Twigg’s leadership. Past Boards worked for the betterment of education and its pupils. This is not evident under Twigg’s leadership. It took months to hire a superintendent. Add to this the poor decision made in hiring a superintendent with no background in educational leadership.

What were the criteria used to declare Mark Taylor the most suitable candidate? Constituents deserve to know why Taylor was identified as the most qualified applicant. The board then hired an assistant superintendent with little experience in a central office role. Why did the School Board not hire a candidate with additional experience since the superintendent has no educational background? Would not someone with additional skills and central office experience assist Taylor to a greater degree and know how to meet the goals and objectives of the division?

Taylor has been superintendent for more than two months. During this time, one would think that he would have shared with residents his vision for the division: Where he plans to lead the schools and staff, his thoughts on the Strategic Plan, the areas of the plan he is focusing on, his vision and goals for student learning, his vision for student and staff wellbeing, his goals for professional growth, and how he and his team are preparing students for the future.

The board needs to review the Strategic Plan and communicate goals for the upcoming year, how instruction is revamping and guiding the plan, what the division instructional data is showing that is helping guide the plan, and how Taylor will manage this with the board.

Another concern is aging facility infrastructure. What is Taylor doing to address these issues? There are many capital projects that need to be accomplished that have been put on the back burner for too long.

Literacy is important. How is the division moving forward with literacy instruction? Why has no information been shared by the School Board on literacy initiatives and what needs to be accomplished to further literacy instruction?

Other areas that demand answers:

Special education services and meeting I.E.P. goals and objectives. How is the division handling issues with limited staff?

Security and safety. Are our schools not fully prepared for handling a major crisis?

Security at board meetings. Are there issues with this security?

The board attorney’s legal expertise. Does this attorney have the appropriate educational legal training and expertise?

Bullying and discipline in schools. What is the School Board doing to address this problem?

How to handle mental health. Will we be hiring additional mental health staff?

Student snacks. What needs to be done for the students facing food insecurity so they can learn at their optimum level?

Hiring qualified personnel. What are the plans to hire and retain the best qualified individuals for all positions? Is the Board willing to provide pay increases for all staff to obtain the best candidates for the benefit of our students, and to meet or exceed pay in Northern Virginia counties?

Enrollment. Are new schools or remodeling needed to assist with high enrollment areas? Does redistricting need to be discussed?

Continual policy discussion and review. Where is the School Board on meeting the changes by the Virginia School Board Association and Virginia Department of Education on policy changes so the division is up to date on all regulations and expectations?

Taylor must guide the board to work together for the betterment of our educational opportunities in Spotsylvania. Perhaps the Virginia School Board Association has some recommendations and personnel that can be utilized for training the board.

Many needs and questions remain. It’s our hope there will be progress within the board and our schools in 2023. So much is at stake for students and staff.