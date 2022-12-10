Commentary: The night that stopped a war

Alfred Anderson died in 2006. At 109 he was the oldest man in Scotland. That’s a noteworthy distinction, but he was also the last surviving member of the first group of British soldiers who went to fight in World War I.

The German Kaiser, on hearing about this first contingent of what would be called the British Expeditionary Force, referred to them as that “contemptible little army.”

However, as fighting men often do, the British adopted their enemy’s taunt as their nickname, and became the “Old Contemptibles.”

But Anderson had one more distinction. He was also the last man who participated in the Christmas Truce. This was a remarkable event that for a few days at Christmastime stilled a World War.

During Christmas 1914, the First World War was only a few months old, the Old Contemptibles were in the thick of it, but already the stagnation that would characterize the next four years had set in. Each side looked at the other through a “no man’s land” that sometimes was only 70 yards wide.

No man’s land, if it wasn’t hell — with its craters, dead bodies, and booby traps — it at least looked like what many imagined hell to be.

The soldiers on both sides lived in trenches. Life was harsh and dangerous. They stood and slept in the mud. They were often shelled, regularly took shots at each other, and on occasion, participated in large scale and often futile assaults on each other’s lines.

It was in this environment, in the first few months of the war, that the story of the Christmas Truce was born.

Exactly what transpired, since official records are sparse (they were often suppressed) is not entirely clear. But individual accounts, from British and German soldiers, indicate that something remarkable occurred. Anderson, as he recounted years later, remembered it clearly.

It wasn’t an organized truce, and it wasn’t officially condoned. But when Christmas Eve approached, sporadically along a line that ran over a hundred miles in length from Belgium into France, lights started appearing on the German side.

At first, this was taken as an indication of an attack. But soon the British troops could see that the lights were candles on Christmas trees propped up in the trenches.

Then there was singing. One carol that was known to soldiers on both sides was the German “Stille Nacht” or as it was known in England, “Silent Night.” And at least for one night in the war, it was.

As the evening wore on, there were calls of “Come on over,” or “We’ll meet you in the middle.” There was no established protocol to the truces, and for the most part they were negotiated by the junior officers.

Most of the generals, many of them miles from the front in far more comfortable quarters, didn’t know anything about it. The men met in the middle, visited each other’s trenches, exchanged food, clothing, and as soldiers a long way from home are likely to do, showed each other pictures of their girlfriends, wives, and families.

There was one more unique feature to these truces. It wasn’t the World Cup, but the Germans and the British engaged in some impromptu football games. According to several accounts, including Anderson’s, the games were lively and competitive.

The truces, which in some sectors persisted after Christmas Day, posed a problem to the respective high commands. The Generals, on both sides, when they got word of the impromptu truces, didn’t care for these sudden outbreaks of peace. They insisted the war resume. Which eventually it did. Back home, the government in Britain censored any coverage of the impromptu truces, and the official military histories hardly mention it.

The same was true of the Germans. The only records are oral histories, such as Anderson’s recollections, letters home, and a few faded photographs.

These are the only surviving remembrances of when the Spirit of Christmas stopped a war.

At least for a little while.