Commentary: The problem with demagogues

It is only once they are in office that they become truly dangerous. Remember that Hitler was legally elected to office in Germany.

So how do we protect ourselves from demagogues? The most important thing we need to do, as Rabbi Sacks points out in “Lessons in Leadership,” is to challenge our leaders. Demagogues want followers who do not challenge them. This is why they work to dominate or control public information.

True leaders welcome being challenged. They welcome disagreement and free debate. So if we find ourselves inspired by a leader, we shouldn’t accept what that leader says without challenging it. If a political leader wants us to give up our critical reasoning, that leader does not have our best interests in mind.

One of the dangerous tendencies of demagogues is to work to create a “cult of personality.” They seek blind loyalty from their followers and strike out against those who temper loyalty with independent thinking. We should watch for this.

The assault on critical thinking goes hand in hand with unreasonable demands for loyalty. Demagogues will attempt to delegitimize all other sources of information, telling us to believe only what they say. That is poison for us and for democracy.