Commentary: Thoughts falling like autumn leaves

How about a few random thoughts today?

Let’s start with Virginia’s 7th Congressional District election, where Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli Vega have been spewing vile TV ads at each other for weeks.

With a myriad of problems facing the nation, each campaign has homed in on only one issue. Spanberger is taking Vega to task concerning off-the-cuff abortion remarks, while Vega is assailing Spanberger for always voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Apparently nothing else – not the economy, not the war in Ukraine, not the high cost of gasoline – matters. We know little about how the candidates stand on other issues because each has spent much of the campaign defending herself from her opponent’s single attack.

Meanwhile, media outlets are counting the advertising dollars spent in this high-profile campaign.

The election can’t get here too soon for many voters.

President Joe Biden insists that his decision to sell off more oil from the nation’s stockpile is not timed to influence next month’s mid-term elections.

But even if that was Biden’s plan, the chances of it helping Democrats are slim. In a country as politically polarized as the United States, a few barrels of oil will likely make no difference in how Americans vote.

Most people have already made up their minds and will (or have already) cast their ballots along party lines. That’s how we play the game in this country.

How will Biden’s oil release affect gasoline prices? Likely not at all. The release is designed to help offset OPEC’s production cut, which goes into effect in December, so prices at the pump are likely to stay about where they are, at least for the short term.

The problem is that Biden’s reserve release is a one-time event, while the OPEC cutback is likely to last for months or years. Still, the OPEC cutback is not so significant as to cause oil prices to climb dramatically.

In other words, the price you are paying for a gallon of gas now is likely what you will be paying in six months, unless there is some unexpected geopolitical event.

One note of caution. In an uncertain world, the president must be careful not to allow America’s oil reserves to get too low. An international crisis can flare up overnight, and we don’t want to get caught unprepared.

The United States faces a strange economic irony these days.

Every time the unemployment rate hits a new low, President Biden brags about how many jobs his administration is creating.

Wall Street, however, is hoping that new jobs won’t be created, because that means more money is circulating and inflation is alive and well.

And if inflation is healthy, the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates. And that will cause stock prices to fall.

While Wall Street and the president are betting against each other, the American economy remains robust. This week, United Airlines announced that ticket sales are up almost 15 percent above pre-pandemic levels. Americans are making money and they are spending it, so things can’t be too bad.

Speaking of flying, there is a report that California will soon require all witches’ brooms to be powered by electricity.

Halloween will never be the same.

Finally, we tend to date many historic events using the letters BC.

To Christians, that means before the birth of Christ, and to non-Christians it refers to Before the Common Era.

Now, BC has a new designation – Before Covid.