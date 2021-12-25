COMMENTARY: Three villains and three heroes in 2021

Throughout 2021, this nationwide movement of poor, low-wage workers has staged “Moral Mondays,” bringing directly affected people from Manchin’s home state of West Virginia to Washington, D.C., where dozens have been arrested for civil disobedience. They’re demanding that members of Congress listen to the voices of the people, not lobbyists.

As the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said in December: “For too long we have heard promises during campaigns that sound like they’re going to lift up the people, and then once people get elected they disappear … because somebody, somewhere has got some deep pockets and says it’s not possible. Well, we refuse to accept the crisis of possibility.”

Hero: Workers

As Striketober turned into Strikesgiving, we now find ourselves in the midst of Strikemas.

While politicians in Washington bickered over infrastructure, jobs and the social safety net, thousands of unionized workers across the heartland went on strike in 2021 to get their fair share directly.