Commentary: Time to give dogs - aka, family members - the vote

Should dogs be allowed to vote?

In a society that is getting more and more complicated, this is an issue that state and national legislators may soon have to explore.

You think I am kidding. I am not. The status of dogs has changed dramatically during the past several decades, and now dogs are much more than just pets.

Ask anyone who has a dog, and he will tell you without hesitation that that animal is a family member. Many people, in fact, call dogs “their babies” and hold them in higher esteem than blood relatives.

If a dog is a family member, shouldn’t it be allowed to vote the same as a son or a daughter or a mother-in-law? All family members should have the same rights. That’s the American way.

In fact, many believe it is time to ratify a Constitutional Amendment declaring that dogs are citizens and should be entitled to all national and state benefits, which would include guaranteeing them the right to vote.

Such legislation would also allow dogs to be claimed as dependents when filing state and federal taxes. And why not? Many owners spend as much on their dogs as they do their children. Dogs should be tax deductible.

Dogs would also be entitled to health benefits through programs like Medicaid and Medicare. Some owners cannot afford the high prices that veterinarians now charge, even with doggie insurance policies that are now available.

Declaring dogs to be citizens would necessitate the establishment of state funded obedience schools and doggie care facilities. According to the law, every citizen is entitled to “an appropriate education.”

Herein, I have referred to those in charge of dogs as “owners.” Today such terminology is politically incorrect and should be outlawed. Dogs are family members, and you cannot “own” a family member. Would you say that you “own” your son or daughter? Or your husband or wife? Do you own your grandmother?

Under a Constitutional Amendment declaring dogs as citizens, one could no longer legally buy or sell a dog anymore than you could buy or sell your mother-in-law (no comments here).

And as far as “breeding” is concerned, every dog would be allowed to choose his or her own mate. No more pairing males and females up by humans. Dogs would be allowed to make their own romantic decisions.

All these things should come in time, but America may want to start by granting dogs the right to vote. Like any other family member, dogs should have the right to become involved in government decisions.

What about the balance of power? Are there more Republican dogs than Democrat dogs? That would have to be decided and taken into consideration when drawing boundary lines for legislative districts.

What about cats, you ask? Should cats be allowed to vote? I say they should not. Dogs are smart and will make wise decisions. Cats make terrible choices. They claw furniture and knock things off tables and get into all manner of mischief. I shudder to think what this country would be like if a cat was in charge.

Besides, cats are not always good family members. A dog will be loyal to the end. If a cat decides he wants another home, he will desert you in a heartbeat.

You don’t “own” a cat. He owns you. He is already his own boss and makes no pretense in letting you know it.

And an obedience school for cats would be a complete waste of taxpayer dollars. They don’t listen to anybody.

If dogs are family members, they should be treated as such. They should have guaranteed rights, starting with the right to vote.

I write this column from an absolutely impartial point of view. I have (pardon the pun) no dog in the fight (which is also a politically incorrect statement). I have no dog or cat (my cat became lunch for coyotes).

So, allow dogs to vote. They couldn’t make any worse decisions than humans do.

And they might even make better choices.