COMMENTARY: To Fredericksburg with love: Thanks for the memories!

AS YOU read this, I
will be making final
preparations to move from Virginia to semi-retirement in San Diego, Calif. Truth be told, I won’t miss the daily deadlines or the traffic. But after four years as the Opinion editor of The Free Lance–Star, it’s still a bittersweet parting.
When I first told my journalist friends in Washington that I was going to work in Fredericksburg, they referred to the ’Burg as “Mayberry,” and asked me how in the world was I ever going to find enough things to write about every day?
That’s never been a problem. In this diverse and growing area, clashes between Democrats and Republicans, residents and developers, parents and educators, employers and workers, environmentalists and business interests, liberals and conservatives, and citizens and their elected state and local officials are inevitable. So there was plenty of grist for the editorial mill.
But since I was following in the footsteps of some legendary FLS Opinion editors, I had to set my sights at an achievable level. My main goal for the editorial page was to spark conversation, and then to provide a public forum where disparate voices could argue, complain, explain, refute, cajole and attempt to persuade others to join them. I tried to present all points of view while maintaining a consistent editorial voice.
Needless to say, this does not always make for a quiet or genteel conversation. But it was fascinating to watch the give-and-take. And sometimes even I changed my opinion as a result of a thoughtful, well-reasoned and impassioned argument making a point I had not considered before.
I am so grateful to the many FLS readers who called and emailed me to either compliment or complain about our editorial coverage. Their responses, either positive or negative, told me that they were not only reading their local newspaper, they were also personally engaged in the issues presented and willing to take the time from their busy lives to express their own ideas and concerns.
The Free Lance–Star’s intrepid team of reporters and editors are the eyes and ears of the citizenry as they cover public bodies, dig up information, ask questions, highlight events, and interview people who wouldn’t otherwise have a voice. I was honored to be part of this talented staff.
By its nature, the news is often bad, and a steady diet of bad news can wear down one’s optimism and hope for the future. But some of the most poignant stories in the FLS that literally brought me to tears were about local residents who went the extra mile to help somebody else. The love and care shown by these “angels in disguise” is a heart-warming reminder that despite a few bad apples, most people in the Fredericksburg region are great human beings.
As I know all too well after decades in the business, newspapering is a tough slog. The Pew Research Center estimated that newspaper circulation nationwide reached an all-time low in 2020. But the kind of in-depth coverage of local news and commentary that newspapers like the FLS do day in and day out cannot be found anywhere else.
Words have the power to change people, and people have the power to change the world—hopefully for the better. So as I leave for the West Coast, I want to thank all you loyal FLS readers for putting up with my attempts to inform—and yes, sometimes even to challenge you—over these past four years. I can’t honestly say I loved every minute, but I loved most of them.
And thanks to you, I will always remember my time in “Mayberry” with great fondness and appreciation.
Barbara F. Hollingsworth is the former Opinion editor of The Free Lance–Star.