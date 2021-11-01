COMMENTARY: To Fredericksburg with love: Thanks for the memories!

Needless to say, this does not always make for a quiet or genteel conversation. But it was fascinating to watch the give-and-take. And sometimes even I changed my opinion as a result of a thoughtful, well-reasoned and impassioned argument making a point I had not considered before.

I am so grateful to the many FLS readers who called and emailed me to either compliment or complain about our editorial coverage. Their responses, either positive or negative, told me that they were not only reading their local newspaper, they were also personally engaged in the issues presented and willing to take the time from their busy lives to express their own ideas and concerns.

The Free Lance–Star’s intrepid team of reporters and editors are the eyes and ears of the citizenry as they cover public bodies, dig up information, ask questions, highlight events, and interview people who wouldn’t otherwise have a voice. I was honored to be part of this talented staff.