COMMENTARY: Upon further review, NFL doesn't always seem fair

WHEN I was a girl, fall Saturdays and Sundays were filled with steady background noise: the din of the crowds at football games on our four-channel, black-and-white television set.
On Sundays, the not-so-stellar play of the then-Washington Redskins was on in every house in our suburban D.C. block. No matter in which house we children found ourselves, that was the afternoon fare. Because my father was such a football fanatic, there was no changing the channel until the very last play. It didn’t take long to figure that I might find a special closeness to my father by becoming at least marginally interested in the game myself.
Later in life, my interest and basic knowledge was a huge factor in my eventual sportswriter husband’s attraction to me. It was kismet: We even liked the same team.
Over the years, there were many highs and lows. The team went from exciting-to-watch lovable losers quarterbacked by Sonny Jurgensen to the George Allen-led Super Bowl 7 team to the great Joe Gibbs-era Super Bowl teams.
Upon reaching full adulthood, older former fans of football insinuated to me that NFL games were rigged, that the professionals couldn’t be trusted.
By now, anyone reading this column can gather that I’m not a young person. I’ve watched a lot of football and seen a lot of teams in person. But unfortunately, I was not born yesterday in more ways than one. I’d love to be enthusiastic about the game—college or professional—but I no longer can be.
It’s not so much that I think cheating is rampant, but over the years I’ve noticed that there are the current preferred teams, and then there are the others. My professional and my college favorites—no matter how good they may be in any particular year—are not the game’s, most fans’ or the league that oversee their sport’s particular darling.
That would be OK for the most part, but of late, listening to the television announcers, seeing the official rulings on the field—reviewed over and over ad nauseam—make me question the integrity of the game. Assuming there ever was such a thing.
To return to the better-than-Redskins but stupidly named Washington Football Team, no commentary on my part could be complete without referring to its inept owner, Daniel—known in my household as “Danny-Boy”—Snyder. Space does not permit a telling of the many, many mistakes he has made or how he personally has pushed the WFT into the “unpreferred” status it now occupies.
It is almost unfathomable as to how he took one of the NFL’s classiest organizations, with the league’s most loyal fans nationwide, and turned it into the shambles it has become. Whatever occurs this season, he is personally responsible for its downfall.
But two games in 2021 showed me that it’s not just the owner who is suspect. The WFT is not, and may never again be, a preferred team, a darling of the media, football fans or the league.
The first game was the WFT’s lone playoff game in January. Key holding calls—and a few others that were not called—played a role, along with a highly questionable call on a crucial third-down pass that would have resulted in a first down and kept the offense on the field. Watching from TV land, those of us assembled couldn’t help but feel that the game had been stolen. The team the WFT was playing? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers: the new darlings, quarterbacked by, who else? Tom Brady.
The Bucs were predicted to get to the Super Bowl, and did. That’s what the league wanted.
The second game was on Nov. 29, when the WFT squeaked out a victory over the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacked by the great Russell Wilson, who had returned to the lineup recently from an injury. An eight-point lead by the WFT going into the last two minutes would have been 15 points had the officials not taken five or six minutes to review a touchdown call that looked to the viewing audience and announcers as legitimate.
Any review that takes that long to find irrefutable evidence, something the league says is required for the refs to overturn the original ruling on the field, is not how the system is supposed to work.
Yes, the WFT ended up winning the game. But it was a close finish that could have gone either way. And the Seahawks were considered preseason favorites to make the playoffs and the WFT was not. Can’t make the prognosticators look bad or disappoint league owners.
Part of the problem, in professional and college ball, is that practically every play is reviewed. A fan in the stands or sitting at home cannot leap to his feet and cheer with joy when his team makes a clutch play. Nothing is what it seems.
Why go through this torture? A game that was once great fun to watch is now anything but. The reviews, and the playing of favorites, are ruining the game.
I truly don’t mind it when my team loses, and I don’t necessarily believe the games are rigged, but I do suspect referees to be not entirely on the up and up. There could be some form of collusion as to what the league and broadcasters prefer.
This was my brief take on the NFL. Don’t get me started on college football or ACC basketball. I’m not born yesterday where those sports are concerned either.
Karen Owen is former Viewpoints editor of The Free Lance–Star.