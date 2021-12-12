COMMENTARY: Upon further review, NFL doesn't always seem fair

It’s not so much that I think cheating is rampant, but over the years I’ve noticed that there are the current preferred teams, and then there are the others. My professional and my college favorites—no matter how good they may be in any particular year—are not the game’s, most fans’ or the league that oversee their sport’s particular darling.

That would be OK for the most part, but of late, listening to the television announcers, seeing the official rulings on the field—reviewed over and over ad nauseam—make me question the integrity of the game. Assuming there ever was such a thing.

To return to the better-than-Redskins but stupidly named Washington Football Team, no commentary on my part could be complete without referring to its inept owner, Daniel—known in my household as “Danny-Boy”—Snyder. Space does not permit a telling of the many, many mistakes he has made or how he personally has pushed the WFT into the “unpreferred” status it now occupies.

It is almost unfathomable as to how he took one of the NFL’s classiest organizations, with the league’s most loyal fans nationwide, and turned it into the shambles it has become. Whatever occurs this season, he is personally responsible for its downfall.