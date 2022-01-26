Commentary: Vincent Van Gogh created the new from the old

Van Gogh was not all about invention. One of his earliest works depicts the London home in which he rented a room in 1873, when he worked for the English branch of the famous French art dealer, Goupil & Cie. This pencil and chalk drawing suggests the artist was tentative in his handling of the medium and conventional in developing a composition. The young Van Gogh was clearly studying the popular prints of quaint townscapes that Goupil offered.

He was not drawn to the modern, industrial city that attracted his contemporaries, including Whistler and Monet, both of whom were in London in the 1870s developing artistic movements that altered the course of Western painting. The roughly two years Van Gogh spent in London were important for his growing knowledge of European art history, but it would take more than a decade for “modernity” to influence Van Gogh’s art.