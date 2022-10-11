Commentary: We have little meaning apart from community

If awards have value, it is this: They remind us that individuals are successful only when they place the communities they’re involved in above themselves.

That realization was front-of-mind for me Monday night at the Fredericksburg City School Board meeting, where I received a Virginia School Boards Association award. A humbling experience, because my work—writing columns about education—has meaning only because of the extraordinary work that teachers, administrators, and support staff do every day, often without recognition, and too often in the face of withering criticism.

One teacher in particular was on my mind that evening, my sister-in-law Violet Nelson. For more than 30 years, she taught in Martinsville, Virginia. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s a city whose natural beauty is counterbalanced by the crushing economic collapse that followed the shuttering of the textile and furniture industries in the 1970s and ‘80s.

In that struggling community, Violet spent her life with the city’s gifted and talented students. She helped them recognize and reach for what was possible, while instilling in each a sense of pride about where they grew up. She did this because she believed above all else in the power of education to shape a better future.

Just an hour prior to receiving the VSBA award, I learned that Violet had lost her battle with cancer.

Throughout the evening, I thought of her as I watched some of Fredericksburg’s best and brightest students be recognized.

Students like Nicole Webber, a freshman at Georgetown University and recent graduate of James Monroe, who last night was the James Monroe High School Donation/Girl Scout Gold Star Recipient, the Girls Scouts’ highest award. While at JM, Webber saw a need that most of us see with our eyes, but not our hearts. Aware that several students at the school did not have ready access to a washer and dryer to clean their clothes, she worked with administration to find, fund, and set up the appliances at school. Today, they are open to any student free of charge.

Or students like DaNiya Johnson, who received the JM Humanitarian Award for her participation in service-learning that promotes and supports human health and welfare. She recently had traveled to Vietnam as part of a program for promising students who hope to become physicians. Her successfully scaling that height will ultimately rest in the hands of the professors and clinicians who train medical professionals. But her preparation for that arduous journey, and her commitment to reaching her goal, is in the hands of those teachers in Fredericksburg who both nurture her talents, and challenge her mind.

I wondered about the Nicoles and the DaNiyas who Violet touched, and where they might be today.

And I thought about the war that parents-rights advocates and their affiliated supporters on school boards and in Richmond are launching against teachers and students right now.

What is driving them? Why would they demonize and criticize those who do nothing but give to their children and their community everything they have so these children can succeed?

I can only conclude that somewhere along the line, these people failed to grasp a simple truth.

Education is about the community. About a group of people working together for a greater good.

It’s a fundamental truth of democracy that parents’ rights supporters refuse to accept. Their concern is only for their rights, and what they can control, not those around them. And so they have declared war on the very people who want only to serve their children.

Teachers and schools are not at war with parents. Teachers want parents to come alongside them as they push students to ever-greater challenges. Teachers want to build upon the lessons that students’ parents taught them, and then take them further.

And when parents fail or are absent, teachers work to build a moral scaffolding under these students and support them with a community of other teachers and adults, thereby giving these students a chance to reach their fullest potentials.

The parents’ right movement will fail because it places self above community. And without community, there is no meaning.

Rather than elevate self, let parents give of themselves a fraction of what the teachers in Fredericksburg and throughout our community give of themselves. Or give as fully as Violet did throughout her too-short, but highly significant, life.

What we do matters, after all, only when we place community above ourselves.