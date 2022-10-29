Commentary: We're trading tricks for sterile treats

It should be “treat or trick.”

That’s the way it was until about 50 years ago. You don’t give me a treat, I’ll pull a trick on you.

Of course, there were teenage boys who never bothered to ask for treats, but delighted in tricks that they planned long before Halloween. Now, I don’t condone much of what follows, and usually there was no malice in the pranks these boys played. But Halloween was a good time to get back at some older man or woman who had wronged them during the year. Still, many of the tricks could be excused with a smile and a shaking of the head over time.

It was mostly guys who perpetrated Halloween pranks. Today they would go to jail for some of the things they did. During times when people had a sense of humor, well, the anger resulting from most pranks soon wore off.

In the 1930s there was a sour old-town businessman that some of the boys didn’t like, and this guy fell victim to several mischievous Halloween pranks.

Between the local high school and the adjacent elementary school, there was a 75-foot covered walkway to keep students and teachers dry when going from one building to the other.

About a half dozen of the boys sneaked into the businessman’s yard in the middle of Halloween night and pulled his buggy the seven or eight blocks from his house to the school. They took off the wheels and the shaft and raised the buggy onto the runway’s tin roof where they reassembled it. There was one mad old man the next morning.

The next year, the same boys, or so the story goes, took the old man’s milk cow to the school, led her up the steps to the second floor and gave her sweet feed with a laxative in it. The mess teachers found the next morning is legendary and got many a laugh at future class reunions.

Oh, those boys all became respectable citizens and businessmen when they graduated.

A favorite Halloween prank during the first 60 years of the 20th century was to place feces in a paper bag, place it on someone’s porch, light it on fire and then ring the doorbell. Whoever answered the door would see the flaming bag and instinctively stomp on it to put out the fire. The feces, of course, would get all over the stomper’s shoes and shouts of profanity would follow. Somewhere out in the bushes, boys were laughing.

During the 1950s and 60s, the big thing was to decorate some disliked teacher’s car with toilet paper and shaving cream. Mostly the mess was easily washed off, but occasionally some kid would use some liquid that damaged the paint. Then it wasn’t funny anymore.

When I was a child living in the country, my grandfather and several of our neighbors knew they would have to take a trip down to the river the morning after Halloween. For several years, some of the local boys would take down mailboxes and throw them off the bridge into the water.

Thankfully, the river was shallow and the mailboxes (with the posts usually still attached) were heavy so they were easy to recover. The sheriff was always called and I think one year a postal inspector even showed up. The perpetrators, however, were never caught, although everyone always knew the identity of one of the guys because the mailbox at his house was never touched.

When subdivisions came into vogue after World War II, country kids thought they had hit the jackpot. I remember pickup trucks loaded with kids in the back driving into suburban neighborhoods and having their bags filled with candy. Some came from the mountains 20 miles away.

Now Halloween is pretty much a sterile holiday. There are no tricks and kids get their candy from the trunk of a vehicle in some church parking lot. A few youngsters still go from house to house, but most parents are too paranoid to take their children out.

Still, you just might see a cute little spook coming down your front walk tomorrow night, so be prepared.

But parents, be careful. A child wearing a Donald Trump mask isn’t likely to get much candy from a Democrat’s house.

And heaven only knows what would happen if a little Joe Biden knocked on a Republican’s door.

Better to send your kids out as a ghost or a goblin than as a politician.