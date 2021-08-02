COMMENTARY: What aviation can teach us about health care

Funk’s lifelong aviation experience holds lessons for health care. She had to acquire every one of her flying skills somewhere and demonstrate her competence in each to qualified judges. Then, off she went. Her training was “stackable.” However narrow her original license was, she was free to stack more certifications (commercial, instrument, etc.) atop her existing portfolio.

Health care professions are different.

Go to medical school, get a degree, pass the medical examinations, and obtain a state medical license; now you’re legally entitled to do anything that falls under the aegis of “medicine.” (As a practical matter, hospitals and other private institutions may limit the procedures a particular doctor may perform.)

But try taking your skills to another state, and your ability to practice will depend on politics, not competence.

Move to Arizona, and you’re welcome to begin practicing after some brief formalities. If you’re licensed in one of the 29 states of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, you can practice in any of the other 29 states (plus D.C. and Guam).

But otherwise, you’ll likely have to undergo a lengthy, expensive process of obtaining a new license.